Opelika-Auburn News on litter in Alabama:
Occasionally, motorists might notice a sign along roadways in Alabama stating that a portion of the route has been adopted by a particular organization or civic group that will keep their stretch of road free of litter.
Sometimes, those lengths appear cleaner than others, but it doesn’t last.
In no time, Alabama drivers manage to trash the cleaned-up portions with the same cigarette butts, fast-food wrappers and aluminum cans that mar the shoulders of virtually every roadway.
Alabama the Beautiful has a litter problem; rather, Alabama has a problem with people who litter.
It costs taxpayers more than $7 million annually in cleanup, yet it continues.
The state Department of Transportation has launched a public service campaign to highlight the problem, pointing out that littering violates state law, carrying hefty penalties — $500 for a first offense; $1,000 plus community service for subsequent offenses.
That may seem onerous, but consider this: It’s a situation that can be eliminated if people show respect for their surroundings and their fellow citizens.
One can avoid the fines by simply keeping their trash in their vehicles until they have access to a garbage can.
Give state officials credit for giving motorists fair warning about littering offenses.
The state should follow through by issuing citations when the campaign ends.
The Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on the pandemic:
When things are going well, people have a tendency to lapse into complacency.
If you lose weight, you’ll often put it right back on because you’re not as diligent about good eating habits and exercise. If an infection seemingly clears up, you may not complete your full round of antibiotics thinking you no longer need them, only to find yourself back at square one.
But just because you haven’t had a burglary in a while doesn’t mean you stop locking your door.
We need to treat the novel coronavirus the same way.
Both nationally and regionally, there are encouraging trends about the positive effects of face coverings in curbing the spread of COVID-19. Although Northeast Tennessee has the occasional daily spike in positive test rates, overall new cases have been declining. After a peak of 143.7 average cases per day the week of July 27-Aug. 2, the average steadily declined through August. Last week’s average was 74.3 cases per day — half of what it was a month ago.
Reason for celebration? Not just yet.
If the numbers cause people to relax and become less adherent to recommended mask usage, those numbers are likely to trend back up.
Instead, we should react just the opposite way. As Stan Hickson, president of Ballad Health’s Southwest Market, told the Press in a gathering with health system officials on Monday, the downward trend should tell area residents to “double down” on precautions, not let up.
When something is working, why change course?
