Cookeville (Tennessee) Herald-Citizen about it being time to vaccinate
They may end up being the most significant words published in the newspaper this week.
“Talk with your family healthcare professional. Arm yourself with protection from COVID-19 ... get a shot.”
Those were the words in a full-page ad from Cookeville Regional Medical Center, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Putnam County Health Department, urging people to get vaccinated.
For more than a year, we have documented the number of COVID cases in our community, the impact it has had on virtually every aspect of life, and the tireless efforts of health care workers to inform us about best practices when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
But for reasons we cannot comprehend, some of our friends and neighbors continue to be hesitant about taking the one step that is most likely to offer protection from the virus.
The numbers are ever-changing, but this bit of information stands out.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 164 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID as of Aug. 2. Of those, fewer than 0.001% — 1,507 people — died from COVID and fewer than 0.005% — 7,101 people — were hospitalized.
Certainly, you can choose to interpret that statistic as “more than 1,500 people got COVID, even after they had been vaccinated!” But the more reasonable interpretation is that 163,998,493 did NOT contract the virus after being vaccinated.
We need to stop listening to those who want to rant and rave on social media and start listening to those with training in the actual treatment of disease.
As the ad notes, it’s “time to vaccinate.”
In fact, it’s long past time. If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, you are endangering your health and the health of those around you.
Go get a shot.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press about mask opt-out negating school health precautions
The Johnson City Board of Education finally took the expert advice of dozens of local doctors, nurses, researchers and educators Friday and added a mask requirement to its COVID-19 prevention procedures.
Then they sloppily lobotomized the policy with an amendment that allowed parents to opt their children out of wearing protective masks.
It made little difference anyway, because on Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents statewide to opt their children out of any school requirement to wear masks in classrooms and buildings, buses and at school functions.
A public health requirement with an opt-out clause is about as useful as an umbrella with vent holes.
By appeasing the ill-informed, squeakiest wheels, our elected officials took measures meant to protect student health and safety and made them less effective.
Many more parents would like the option to send their children to school with as little chance as possible of them contracting a potentially deadly or debilitating virus.
The opt-out policy flings the door wide open for other school rules to be questioned under the pretense of “parents know best.”
Maybe a parent could decide that the district’s attendance policy is too harsh on their child or that homework is limiting Johnny’s potential and decide to opt out.
This may be a tough pill to swallow for some, but parents don’t always know what’s best for their children. That’s why they consult pediatricians, counselors and trained educators — experts who have dedicated their lives and careers to children’s well-being.
We hope our schools and our community weather this crisis with as little impact as possible, but we urge the school officials in our area and our governor to make future decisions based on what’s best for the health and safety of students according to the available evidence, not on which group shouts the loudest.
