Dothan Eagle on challenges to redistricting maps
The ink is barely dry on the redistricting maps the Alabama Legislature passed last week, and there’s already a challenge filed in the courts.
The only wonder is what took so long.
Every 10 years, Alabama lawmakers undertake the task of drawing new legislative and congressional districts according to the latest U.S. Census figures. The intended purpose is to ensure equitable representation of the people of the state.
However, lawmakers have an alternate purpose behind their efforts. Redistricting in Alabama is about power, individual and partisan, and the maps that make their way to the governor’s desk are drawn to best protect the interest of incumbent legislators and continuing control of the political party that holds the majority, along with a grudging concession to maintain just enough minority-majority districts to keep the federal courts at bay.
Often, maps are drawn to pare out intended challengers in a particular district and limit minority voting power.
And with this effort, Alabama’s proposed redistricting maps don’t require preclearance by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Two lawsuits have already been filed challenging the redistricting, and there is a good chance that a ruling may bounce the maps back for revision.
As long as the Alabama Legislature draws the maps, they’ll always favor incumbents and the majority party. That serves career politicians, not the people of Alabama.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on push for flu shot
Nothing says fall is here quite like cooler temperatures, changing leaves and needles — the metal kind attached to syringes.
Flu season is upon us, and it’s time for your shot. Why some people play Russian roulette with the influenza virus by opting out of the shots is one of modern life’s great mysteries. There’s little worse than the lethargy, high fever, sweats, chills and headaches that sideline you for days.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, much of the public’s focus turned toward its vaccine — booster shots are now widely available — and the flu has taken a backseat. If we learned anything over the last two years, it’s that preventive measures like regular handwashing, covering our mouths when we cough or sneeze and staying home from work when we’re sick help stop the spread of infectious diseases like the flu.
Yes, the shot’s effectiveness varies year to year — you might still contract the flu even after receiving it — but even if the odds are reduced only a little, you’re better off if you bite the bullet and roll up your sleeve.
So are your friends, family, coworkers and anyone else you encounter. Like any virus, the more people who contract it the more it spreads. You could be a walking biohazard. You’re not the only person affected by the vaccination decision. For some people, it can mean life or death. Infants, elderly people, cancer and HIV patients and others whose immune systems are compromised might not survive a bout with the flu.
Doing our best to not catch the flu will help our health care workers, who are still overworked and burned out by the coronavirus, and keep from worsening the strain on our hospitals and doctors offices.
The vaccine, on the other hand, won’t make you sick unless you have certain allergies. Some people experience mild reactions to the shot, but any claims that the shot will give you the flu are just nonsense.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that nearly everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine every season, especially people at high risk. Children younger than 6 months should not get the vaccine.
