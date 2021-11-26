Kingsport (Tennessee) Times News on Pinnacle Speedway in Lights is spectacular
With 25 years of amazing growth, Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA at Bristol Motor Speedway is coming into its own, joining the most spectacular Christmas light displays in the nation.
You can drive 85 miles to Asheville for Christmas at Biltmore or about 100 miles to Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas, both breathtaking displays. Or you can witness a spectacular, world-class Yuletide display right around the corner at Bristol, as hundreds of thousands do every Christmas.
Speedway in Lights spreads across a 4-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and throughout the speedway property, culminating with a lap around the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights route offers many popular displays, including two new displays for this year. The new displays are presented by East Tennessee State University and Hardee’s Restaurants.
Guests will also get to enjoy many of their all-time favorites, including Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, the festive Ballad Health Hospital display, Mycroft Signs Race to Space, The Dueling Dragsters, Symphony in Lights, NASCAR Pit Stop, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Dinosaur Village, and Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse.
Also new this year, guests can download the free Bristol Motor Speedway app and use a special QR Code to participate in the Holiday in Lights presented by GEICO scavenger hunt. Throughout the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights route guests will search for the famed GEICO Gecko, which will be hidden in three locations.
Those who find all three Geckos along the route will be entered into a drawing to win $250 at the conclusion of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights.
At the end of the route, guests can visit the Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village, located in the infield of the legendary oval, to take advantage of photo opportunities in front of several special holiday displays, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop with many local vendors, and check out some great arts and crafts. There will also be family-friendly midway rides (including a merry-go-round, pirate ship, bumper cars and more), hot chocolate and — returning this year — the kids will once again get to visit with Santa Claus in the Barter Theatre Santa Hut.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Jan. 1.
Cookeville (Tennessee) Herald-Citizen on CRMC makes the right decision
We get it. We really do.
The people of this community, this state and this nation like to think of themselves as rugged individuals who revere the freedoms that we as a country have fought for and defended, sometimes with our lives. We are not inclined to give up any of those perceived freedoms just because someone else has decided that it’s in our best interest to do so.
While we strongly agree with the health care professionals who have said that vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against the COVID pandemic, we understand that some people, for whatever reason — valid or not — remain reluctant to do so.
We would also suggest that a federal mandate is not the best way to change their minds, and we have said before that having the Occupational Safety and Health Administration enforce such a mandate is a bad idea.
Still, we were somewhat taken aback by the vitriol leveled at Cookeville Regional Medical Center when they announced that they would have to follow the mandate handed down by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that all health care workers be vaccinated. The reaction was apparently stoked by the hospital’s proclamation that workers who refuse vaccination could lose their jobs.
We could point out the obvious — that anyone who refuses to do what their boss requires them to do will soon be looking for another line of work.
