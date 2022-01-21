Dothan Eagle on COVID continues
Alabama is in the midst of a coronavirus surge — again. This one may well be the worst yet, in terms of transmission. The most recent seven-day tally exceeds 10,000 new cases per day, an all-time high for the state, owed to the hyper-transmissible characteristic of the omicron variant of the virus.
The good news is that while the number of cases has skyrocketed, the percentage of those infected who are hospitalized or die are near an all-time low. An average of only 19 per 100 cases reported this week resulted in hospitalizations.
However, health officials have wisely cautioned Alabamians not to take the news as a suggestion that the new variant is less dangerous. While it has caused fewer hospitalizations, there’s no way to determine who will suffer severe repercussions from the virus, which has caused more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 since the first of the year in Alabama.
They continue to advocate vaccination and boosters as effective protection from contracting the virus or suffering the most severe symptoms if infected. Alabama remains among states with the lowest vaccination rates.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on dealing with winter’s bitter cold
The new year has finally brought frigid early morning temperatures to our region this winter. That means many home heating systems are working overtime to push back the cold.
It also means some residents will be turning to auxiliary heaters to help warm their homes.
If you are one of these people using a kerosene or electric heater, we want to remind you of the importance of following all the safety precautions when using these devices.
With the cold, there often comes a tragic story of a family left homeless by fire started by an auxiliary heater located too close to a flammable object. If you use an auxiliary heater, be sure that you are following all the safety precautions listed on the devices.
That includes keeping the heater at least 3 feet from drapes, furniture and other flammable materials.
Never leave a space heater on when you go to sleep, and turn the device off when you leave home.
There should be a smoke detector on each level of the house, inside every bedroom and outside the bedrooms in each sleeping area. Residents who use gas or oil space heaters also should install a carbon monoxide detector outside every bedroom.
Another problem often associated with extended periods of sub-freezing temperatures are frozen water pipes.
The first line of defense against the cold is to insulate pipes located in unheated portions of the house where air can’t circulate.
Finally, it’s important to remember to take care of your your pets on these bitterly cold days. Never leave a dog or cat outdoors when the temperature drops below freezing.
