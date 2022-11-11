Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on preparing for virus season
It’s the time of the year again when the sounds of sniffling and sneezing echo through offices and schools and boxes of facial tissue and cold medicines fly off grocery store shelves.
We’re rushing headlong into the peak of respiratory virus season, and early indications suggest this winter — with the triple-threat of influenza, RSV and COVID — could be particularly bad.
A group of area physicians called reporters together recently to discuss their concerns with the early cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, they’ve seen in children already this year.
The virus, while common, can be harsh on children and the elderly, and this year’s strain appears to cause more severe illnesses, according to the early cases seen in our hospitals.
Add those more serious cases to our regular flu and an expected rise in COVID infections, and we’ve got a recipe that could overburden our short-staffed hospitals and doctor’s offices.
The guidelines to avoid infection and hospitalization from these viruses have now been imprinted on most of our brains after years of a global pandemic — wash your hands regularly, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and stay home if you’re sick.
There isn’t yet an approved vaccine available for RSV, but flu and COVID shots can be had from most physicians and pharmacies.
Since many of us have become accustomed to wearing face masks and may still have some left in stock, you may consider voluntarily wearing them when going out in public, especially inside a crowded place.
With these viruses, an ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure.
