Dothan Eagle: Does Alabama have the leadership to address prison deficiencies?
This week, the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against Alabama for its chronically troubled corrections system issued a generous deadline for state officials to adequately staff the prison system.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s pointed 600-page opinion demands multiple changes in inmate care and sets a July 2025 deadline for the state to bring its staffing level in line with the recommended 3,826 full-time-equivalent officers.
Lawmakers either don’t understand or don’t care that one thing in short supply with the federal courts is patience. The initial ruling mandating rehabilitation of the corrections system — its inadequate staffing, inadequate mental health resources, and widespread violence — was handed down in 2017, yet little progress has been made.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, have hammered out a building program for new prisons at a cost of up to $3 billion, but made no significant movement with regard to the concerns addressed in the 2017 ruling.
With a new year imminent, the time is perfect for Gov. Kay Ivey and legislative leaders to resolve to address every aspect of the prison deficiencies in the coming year. Prison reform should be a top priority, superseding the usual raft of self-serving legislation introduced every session by lawmakers with limited interest and tunnel vision.
This matter isn’t going away, and won’t correct itself. It will require skilled leadership to shepherd it to fruition.
Does our current roster of elected officials include leaders capable of making it happen?
The (Baton Rouge, La.) Advocate: Restrictions, from society or from our government, may be in wake of omicron
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
But a fifth surge?
In Louisiana, the shame-on-us crowd is a lot of people, and not just those it is now familiar to hear criticized, the unvaccinated population.
From just one or two cases, the highly contagious omicron variant has spread like a wildfire across the state, with every region affected. The new variant was the cause of a majority of cases in Louisiana in just a matter of weeks.
And the case numbers exploded, even as some testing sites were closed for the winter holidays.
The good news is that, so far, many people have a relatively mild case, although that can be painful enough even at home. Events have changed so rapidly in just days and authorities from President Joe Biden on down have had trouble keeping up with this new crisis. There can only be speculation about how a return to real winter weather would hurt Louisiana harder.
Our balmy days lately are not likely to continue. Any disease is going to flourish in closer quarters, whether in the cold northern states or the slightly less cold weather in our parts, when people are inside more.
The Louisiana Department of Health is working overtime to deal with issues raised by the omicron variant. And much of their advice is as familiar as the experience of the past two years: Even vaccinated people should wear masks in indoor public spaces, in any indoor space with people not in their immediate households, and outdoors if it’s not possible to keep at least 6 feet from others. Social distancing is back, with a vengeance.
Authorities said people who can work remotely should, and everyone should limit exposure to persons outside their everyday household.
Everyone.
From experience, we wonder if exhortations like that will be enough and authorities like Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has not shrunk from doing what good science recommends in this crisis, will impose further requirements.
But if we would accept that, we would not welcome it. Society is at a low point as omicron threatens the progress made by our painful adjustments to the pandemic. A mask mandate is not a critical issue after all that, but it is not something that will provoke joy in anyone.
Especially the vaccinated, who at one time thought themselves a protected presbytery of the elect during the crisis. Omicron has brought social distances back into our lives.
That is not to say that vaccination is not a profoundly important way to protect oneself from disease.
The low rate of vaccinations in our state is indeed a criminal negligence on the part of thousands of our friends and neighbors. Many are paying for the mistake, as the Department of Health said about four in five patients in today’s surging hospitalizations are not vaccinated.
We deeply regret that. As no less than former President Donald Trump has said, the vaccinations and the booster shot ought to be taken by everyone eligible.
With medical resources and hospitals so stretched, Trump’s statements are welcome as in Louisiana we try to deal with the hand that we have been dealt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.