Dothan Eagle on expanding Medicaid
Last week, Alabama officials secured $500 million in bonds to help fund a $1.3 billion prison construction program, and earlier this year, created a controversy by earmarking about $400 million in COVID relief funds to the same prison project.
However, in cataloging reasons why 12 years after the Affordable Care Act created a federal funding option for states to expand Medicaid eligibility to 138% of federal poverty limit, some Alabama lawmakers point to a precarious economy and fret about future costs.
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe v. Wade, shifting the abortion question to the states, Alabama law now makes abortion illegal except when the life of the mother is in danger. That makes the expansion of Medicaid eligibility even more important, as the restriction on abortion services will likely have the biggest impact on low-income Alabamians.
Medicaid expansion would provide health care to 313,000 more Alabama residents, most of whom have no health coverage otherwise, and a recent study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama suggests savings would offset costs after federal funding expires. By not expanding Medicaid, Alabama has left billions in federal funding on the table in 2022.
Alabama’s infant mortality rate, while improving, is the fifth worst in the nation. The state’s maternal mortality rate is the nation’s third worst.
It’s unconscionable for Alabama’s leaders to deny access to health care to hundreds of thousands of poor Alabamians by refusing Medicaid expansion that’s in place in 38 U.S. states.
A pro-life state should be truly pro-life.
Kingsport (Tennessee) Times News on Tennessee’s new grading scale
Starting with the coming school year, Tennessee students will not have to work as hard to get the same letter grade thanks to a new state law that has been adopted by the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City school districts.
The law put in place a new statewide grading scale that drops the grade for failing by 10 points. Sullivan County’s school board just adopted the new statewide grading scale that reduces the minimum requirement for an “A” from 93 to 90 in grades 2-12.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said there’s a very good practical reason for the changes: Systems that don’t use a 10-point grading scale for grades 9-12 will have high school graduates in 2023 no longer eligible for Tennessee lottery-funded scholarships for college.
Does all this sound familiar? Sure does to us. Most of us grew up in a school system where the ranges were 10-point spreads, and it worked just fine.
We don’t quite recall when someone got the bright idea of using a seven-point system, but we’re glad our local systems came to their senses and are going back to what worked for decades.
It should have never been anything else, but some folks can’t help meddling just to be meddling.
