The Dothan Eagle on the temperature threshold for warming centers:
There’s little doubt that Dothan is an exceedingly caring community. Charitable fundraisers usually hit their marks, the homeless community is shepherded by several benevolent organizations, and evacuees from devastating natural disasters are welcomed in our city while our public workers often go to the disaster site to lend assistance.
Likewise, our municipality and some charitable organizations and churches will open warming centers when the weather gets bitter, providing heated space for those whose homes have inadequate heating and those who have no homes.
We do these things because looking after our fellow man is the right thing to do.
However, we’re puzzled by the temperature threshold for the opening of warming centers. Locally, warming centers open when the temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Overnight on Thursday, temperatures were expected to dip to 31 degrees. That’s below freezing but not quite cold enough to trigger warming stations; however, someone out in the elements would be hard-pressed notice a three-degree difference.
Perhaps the threshold should be raised, at least to a forecast of a sustained 33 degrees, giving those in need an opportunity to seek shelter before the temperature drops below freezing.
The Cullman Times on maintaining coronavirus safety guidelines:
The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has begun and while this is great news, we still have to maintain our vigilance against this virus by following healthcare guidelines to control the spread of the disease.
This week, the United States passed a grim benchmark: more than 300,000 people dead from COVID-19. That is a staggering number. In less than a year, we’ve come close to having as many U.S. casualties to this virus as we experienced in the four years of World War II.
Cullman County has reported 67 of those deaths and our hospital is reporting a record number of patients it is treating for COVID-19. As of Thursday, 16 of those patients were on a ventilator.
People point to the low mortality rate of COVID-19 — less than 2% in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University — but there is a lot of space between a mild case of COVID-19 and death by the disease.
The speed at which the vaccines have been developed has been remarkable. It’s a process that normally takes a decade or longer, if it’s even possible to create one.
Treatment, too, has gotten better as doctors and researches discover better ways to treat patients.
But the key to limiting the spread of the disease before we reach herd immunity through vaccinations (it’s unknown how many vaccinated people it would take to reach that point) is to stop the virus with the individual.
It’s the holidays and we want to be with friends and family. It’s colder outside so outside activities are not comfortable. We want to gather around the table with our loved ones and celebrate with them.
But we have to think of the friends and family members we want to see and take the precautions now so we can see them in 2021.
The vaccine is here. That’s a major accomplishment. But it’s going to take several months before it’s available to the general public and during that time, we’ve got to remain vigilant.
