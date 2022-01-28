Dothan Eagle on court-ordered redistricting
Alabama lawmakers have been in a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, but may be derailed by an order from the federal courts to redraw the state’s congressional districts within two weeks, or the courts will “find someone to do it for them.”
The Legislature’s redistricting map was rejected after a panel of three federal judges found the map dilutes the voting power of Black residents. Blacks comprise 27% of Alabama’s population, but only one the state’s seven congressional districts — 14% of districts — has Black representation. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, holds the seat for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, first drawn in 1992.
To those paying attention, the rejection shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the goal of redrawing representational districts for both congressional seats and legislative offices is to ensure adequate representation for the people of Alabama, for decades lawmakers have approached the task prioritizing incumbents’ interests and partisan interests while making just enough concessions to survive federal scrutiny.
The federal panel may be on to something with its ultimatum. Would the people of Alabama be better represented by officeholders elected from districts drawn by an apolitical third party with no agenda beyond fair representation?
Cullman Times on path to responsibility being through our parks
Those of us who live and work in Cullman County know that we have a tremendous parks system, and two of the best are found in Hanceville: Veterans Park and C.W. Day Park.
But apparently what’s tremendous for the majority is an opportunity for the minority to vandalize, spoiling the parks and their resources for all.
Under current ordinances, law enforcement officers and park staff are limited in how they can approach suspected vandalism.
That is, even if they have strong inclinations that one or more unaccompanied teenagers are up to acts of damage and destruction — a scenario that officials say runs close to the truth — the most that can be done is to ask the youths to leave. Perpetrators must be caught in the act.
Because this current model of punishment versus prevention has proved to be ineffective — recent spates of vandalism have proliferated and reached the level of serious tax dollars in waste — Hanceville leaders are now considering a dusk-to-dawn youth curfew.
This broad stroke is one that no one wants to have to enact. Indeed, Mayor Kenneth Nail said as much recently during the city’s regular council meeting: “We don’t want to penalize everybody, just to put a stop to bad behavior from a few people.”
But with limited resources and hamstrung authorities, it could come to this in the next meeting, as the city council revisits the concept — unless we do something today that some teenagers and even some parents would consider radical: take responsibility.
It is not a novel idea that raising young men and women to respect what is not theirs, to take ownership of their actions and face up to consequences is not the first duty of civic leaders, teachers or preachers.
That role begins at home with a child’s first leader, teacher and preacher: dad and mom.
