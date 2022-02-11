Dothan Eagle on unnecessary peril of drinking and driving
A bill in the Alabama Legislature introduces an idea that’s long overdue; it would require drunk drivers to pay child support to care for the children of parents or guardians they kill in alcohol-related crashes.
It’s a bold and fitting concept — in theory. In practice, it’s likely unworkable. One would assume that a person convicted of DUI in a crash that takes another person’s life would be imprisoned for the crime, and the likelihood they’d be able to pay child support to a victim’s family is virtually non-existent.
However, the bill does raise the profile of drunk driving in Alabama, and should prompt lawmakers to consider ways to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roadways.
Despite educational efforts by the state Department of Public Safety and organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and legislative tweaks to DUI laws, such as tinkering with the benchmark for intoxication, almost a third of the hundreds of people who die on Alabama roadways each year are killed in crashes in which they or another driver is impaired by alcohol.
Considering the potential for severe injury and death from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and the array of alternatives available to those who have imbibed and are considering getting behind the wheel, lawmakers should consider harsher penalties for those who are caught driving while impaired.
It’s one highway peril that can be addressed, if lawmakers have the will to do so.
Cullman Times on following the rules of the road
Round and round we go, and where we stop — apparently only a few know.
North Alabama is home to a plethora of traffic patterns, but two specific arrangements seem to cause more confusion than others — roundabouts and four-way stops.
With Limestone County on the verge of adding a second traffic circle — a $3.6 million Alabama Department of Transportation project on Highway 251 — to its current roundabout on Lindsay Lane, concerns have been raised that drivers aren’t exactly fluent in how to navigate a pattern consisting of yield signs and multiple access points.
While this isn’t surprising — ALDOT itself offers a 125-page manual on the planning, design and operations of traffic circles (https://www.dot.state.al.us/publications/Design/pdf/TrafficSafetyOp/RoundaboutPlanningDesignOpManual.pdf) — an ounce of prevention is in order in the form of a review of the DOT rules for traveling on roundabouts.
The rule we all learned before obtaining a driver’s license, “yield to the right,” doesn’t work in traffic circles. At roundabouts, the traffic circulates counter-clockwise and moves toward vehicles at the yield line. Drivers should always yield at the entry to circulating traffic. In practice, that means yield to traffic from the left, just as when you are entering a freeway or turning right at a red traffic signal.
Second, turn signals should be used in a roundabout. This lets other drivers waiting to enter know your intentions.
Third, roundabouts are not like four-way stops in that there is not a taking of turns among drivers. Vehicle operators should enter the roundabout when there is a safe gap in the traffic flow.
Fortunately, the rules for navigating a four-way stop — something we have an abundance of in Limestone, Cullman and other north Alabama counties — is more concise and direct.
First, the first to arrive gets to go first. If you arrive first at the intersection, come to a complete stop and then proceed. If another driver arrives first, they get to go first.
Second, if two vehicles arrive and stop at the same time, the driver on the right has the right of way. This rule also works is there’s confusion about who got there first.
Third, if you and another driver arrive at an intersection directly across from one another, and neither driver is turning, you can both travel forward at the same time because you won’t cross each other’s path. This is why turn signals are vital.
