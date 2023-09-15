The issue

Sen. Tommy Tuberville put himself in the crosshairs  six months ago when he single-handedly blockaded military promotions over the Department of Defense’s policy of reimbursing service members and their families who travel for an abortion.

Cullman Times on memo to Sen. Tuberville: Military readiness and abortion polices are not the same thing

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.