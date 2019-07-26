The Gadsden Times on water safety in response to a dangerous year on Alabama lakes and rivers:
It’s summer in Alabama, and it’s hot.
One of the best ways to beat the heat — and to have fun in the process — is to take advantage of this state’s plentiful rivers and lakes. (According to the Alabama Rivers Alliance there are more than 132,000 miles of river and stream channels and 563,000 acres of ponds, lakes and reservoirs here.)
One of the most popular ways to do that — whether to fish, ski, ride around or just hang out — is with a boat or other watercraft.
Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the best of years for such activities.
State Marine Police officials last week told AL.com that there have been at least 68 accidents on Alabama’s waterways so far this year, causing 25 fatalities.
For perspective, that death toll already is higher than the year-end totals for the last two decades. The last time this many people died in state boating accidents was 1998, when 32 lives were lost.
July has been especially deadly, with 12 crashes and six fatalities — and there’s plenty more prime “get out on the water” weather ahead of us, although it will be limited to weekends once school starts back.
We’re not going to discuss the specifics of the accidents that have happened. We’re going to offer some tips, courtesy of the National Safety Council, to help keep the numbers from climbing even higher moving forward.
• It doesn’t matter if you can swim like a denizen of Atlantis if not an Olympian, wear a life jacket if you’re on a boat, period, no exceptions, discussion closed. Make sure it’s the right size and that you’re wearing it properly.
• Don’t just drop your boat in the water and take off. For starters, Alabamians have since 1997 been required to pass a written examination and get a license to operate a boat on the state’s waterways. It wouldn’t hurt to review state laws and navigation rules at the beginning of each boating season — people sometimes don’t retain things after tests — or even take a boating safety course as a periodic refresher. (The National Association of Boating Law Administrators offers a good one).
• Make sure your boat is in good working order and carries tool and first-aid kits should something go wrong.
• Don’t speed or drive recklessly.
• Do not drink and drive — not a car and certainly not a boat.
Dothan Eagle on former NBA player and Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person’s punishment in the basketball bribery scandal:
If you have mixed emotions about the leniency extended to former NBA star and Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person this week, you’re not alone. While others embroiled in the widespread bribery scandal received varying amounts of time in prison, Person was sentenced to probation and community service.
The federal judge who sentenced Person cited his history of generosity for her leniency. “The worst thing you have to say is that you were charitable to a fault,” she said. “Keep it up.”
On one hand, one has to wonder what sort of message that sends to others who may fall sway to easy money on the other side of the law.
However, the judge makes a salient point: No purpose would be served by incarcerating Chuck Person, she said.
We like to think that Person’s travails can be instructive to others, not only through a generosity that eroded the former NBA players $23 million in lifetime earnings, but through his contrition and 200 hours of community service mandated during his two-year probation.
Person has an opportunity to set an example. Let’s hope he makes the best of it.
