Dothan Eagle on ending food tax
Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries. Considering inflation and growing concern about rising prices on fuel and consumer goods, the initiative may gain better traction this time out.
And it should. Sales taxes are regressive and unfair, having the greatest impact on those who can least afford it.
Particularly onerous are sales taxes on grocery items, which every Alabamian must purchase to survive. In fact, groceries are exempt from state sales tax in 47 states. Ours is not among them.
Alabama lawmakers should have addressed this issue years ago, and they have a reasonable piece of legislation before them now that would make it possible.
Bills introduced in both the House and Senate would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and replace the revenue by changing the state income tax deduction cap on federal income tax paid to $4,000 – a move that would save money for all but the top 5% of earners.
It’s a no-brainer for lawmakers, who should also be considering suspension of gasoline taxes for at least three months to counter inflated fuel prices, and appealing to local jurisdictions to stop taxing grocery items as well.
Lawmakers should approve this measure quickly, if for no other reason than it would burnish the legacies of those who won’t be returning to office.
Cullman Times on journalism, civic duty
The role of journalists to inform, educate and inspire remains strong, despite industry challenges. As posting content on the internet in the late 1990s took on greater prominence, financial challenges not fully understood by the industry at the time surfaced. Now, the need for true and accurate information has never been more important.
Last week was known as Sunshine Week, “a national initiative to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information,” as The National Freedom of Information Coalition states on its website.
“Participants include news media, civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and others interested in the public’s right to know,” the organization notes.
Sunshine Week as a national effort is spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors. The key funder has been the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with significant support from ASNE Foundation.
Some readers may remember watching “Schoolhouse Rock” during Saturday morning cartoons in 1973 on ABC. Yes, it was a musical, animated and fun way to learn about civics, grammar and history. More calls to have today’s grade-school students study civics are sounding now, nearly 50 years after “I’m just a bill” ran on TVs plugged into the wall.
It is important for all of us to take an interest in government, especially local government. Keeping abreast of elected board meeting schedules is easier than in past years. Residents or anyone with an interest in a particular city or town can review what’s on the agenda on each municipal website.
It is more interesting than one may think. Sure, there’s “Robert’s Rules of Order” that boards and many other associations across the country follow to run meetings, take votes and record notes. At its essence, attending in person, listening on the phone or watching a real-time or recorded meeting is as much about how people interact with each other as it is about parliamentary procedure.
Understanding civics — the rights and duties of citizenship — matters.
