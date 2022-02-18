Dothan Eagle on amendment to Alabama Memorial Preservation Act making it worse
There’s stunning irony in Alabama Republican lawmakers’ efforts to fortify a law to protect historical monuments in Alabama by increasing fines and creating a felony charge for anyone damaging a historic monument during a riot or unlawful assembly within a week of the Republican National Committee’s assertion that a violent mob that entered the U.S. Capitol, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers, was engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”
Last week, Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, introduced a measure that would increase the fines in a law he sponsored five years ago to punish cities and counties that hope to remove historical monuments. At issue are Confederate monuments across the state, and roads and buildings named for Confederate figures. Allen’s original bill, passed into law, levies a one-time $25,000 fine. Some municipalities have opted to pay the fine in order to remove monuments. Allen’s new proposal would levy a $5,000 per day fine until the monument is restored.
This measure simply underscores how wrongheaded the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act has been from its inception, dictating to local elected officials that they will have such monuments in their communities or be bled dry through onerous fines.
Lawmakers would better serve the people of Alabama by rescinding the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act altogether, allowing municipalities across the state to make their own decisions about how historic monuments are managed within their areas.
The (Athens) News Courier on political signs
Signs, signs, everywhere a sign — especially during an active campaign season. And, with the current crop of political contenders, “active” is an understatement in Limestone County.
Political signs are the lifeblood of any candidacy. As long as a campaign has the funds to manufacture road signs, flyers and bumper stickers, the expense of plastering those mini-billboards is limited to the printing and the work of motivated supporters takes over.
Unfortunately, some of that pent-up motivation can be misguided, and too often signs and stickers end up being posted in illegal areas. When this happens, they become trash — and trash that often must be dealt with at the expense and energy of municipal or private means.
To avoid running afoul of the law — and in some cases, a $100 fine — municipalities and the state have sign ordinances in place, rules that include the placement of campaign materials.
Simply put, if you don’t own the land, lamp post, billboard or window you want to plaster, you need permission to post. This includes the posting of materials on rights-of-way, which at the town, city, county and state level is never allowed without proper permission.
That $100 fine? It definitely applies here — and just because someone posted there before you doesn’t make your post legal. It just means that county or city sanitation workers haven’t gotten to it yet.
And along that vein ... although we’re still weeks away from a primary, and months away from a general election, let’s remember that well begun is half done: Once you’ve properly posted your campaign materials, it’s important to later remove them when elections are over. One person’s trash is another’s treasure, but most of us can agree that months-old campaign signs fall into the remove or recycle pile.
