The News Courier, Athens on tax plan that supports local news
Public goods are often supported by public funds in America, and a bipartisan plan in Congress to provide tax credits for local news organizations and small businesses that support them is an idea that fits perfectly into the goal of investing in the public good.
The Community News and Small Business Support Act would provide refundable tax credits of $25,000 for each local news employee in the first year and $15,000 for each employee in years two through five, when the tax credit would sunset. Local businesses who advertised in local newspapers would receive credits of $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the next four years. The bill was introduced last week and is authored by Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.
The legislation is aimed at supporting smaller, local newsrooms and businesses and would not be available to national news organizations or Big Tech firms that re-process news from local organizations without payment.
The public good of supporting local, accurate news reporting helps keep communities informed about local news and community issues. Businesses who support that effort through advertising would also be supporting the public good.
It may be a novel idea, but one that is not new to other forms of businesses that bring about public good. Real estate developers, for instance, often get tax credits and tax increment financing to bring about projects that would otherwise not happen or be financially feasible. Farmers get subsidies because they produce the public good of a stable food supply and prices. Energy companies get credits for building clean green energy.
And we know local news has been hurt by Big Tech companies because U.S. laws allow them to take locally produced content and republish it under “fair use” legal doctrines that bring no compensation to the original local news producer.
In fact, another proposal before Congress that would allow larger news organizations to join together to negotiate with Big Tech companies would also be helpful to rebalance the unfair advantage Big Tech companies have over the digital advertising market.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been the lead author on the Big Tech legislation which also has bipartisan support.
The vital connection between the people and their democracy is accurate information that local news organizations provide. Communities thrive when they can react to change and solve problems. That’s a public good worthy of a tax credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.