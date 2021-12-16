Prices are still rising, and the Biden administration is still in denial.
The U.S. Department of Labor released figures Tuesday showing that wholesale prices surged a record 9.6% in November compared to a year earlier. The producer price index measures inflation before it gets to consumers, meaning shoppers already feeling sticker shock at grocery stores, department stores, restaurants and even discount shops still have more price hikes to look forward to.
Even “core inflation” at the wholesale level, which excludes food and energy prices because experts consider them volatile and thus not a good indicator of trends, was up 9.5% over the past year. Not that the distinction matters to consumers, who have to pick up the tab for higher gas and food prices regardless of whether those prices are volatile.
Since November 2020, food prices have risen 6.1% and gasoline prices by a whopping 58.1%, although, to be fair to Biden, some of the gas price rise is due to increasing demand for gasoline earlier in the year as the country came out of the pandemic-induced recession that saw people doing less travel, working from home and taking fewer vacations.
During a news conference Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s comments indicate that the Biden administration either still doesn’t get it, or doesn’t want to admit it gets it because doing so might interfere with its legislative agenda.
When asked if President Joe Biden agrees with the comments of others in his party that corporate greed is the real driver of higher prices, Psaki said the president and the secretary of agriculture do indeed blame rising beef prices on the “the greed of meat conglomerates.”
This follows Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren blaming higher gas prices on the greed of oil companies.
Corporate greed may exist, but it’s a constant. Corporate executives don’t suddenly get greedier out of the blue. They, like everyone, are simply responding to the higher prices they’re encountering for their inputs.
The American people may be paying more for the things they buy, but they’re not buying what the Biden administration is selling.
According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 69% percent of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling inflation. There is good reason for this. The current inflationary spiral isn’t entirely the Biden administration’s fault; it’s been years in the making. But many Biden policies have contributed to it — and will continue to do so.
For all his talk of going back out into the world after his predecessor’s “America First” agenda, Biden has kept in place most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and in some cases increased them. Building back will be more expensive than it should be, and taxpayers will foot the bill.
With the fiscal spending spigot opened full blast, it will fall to the Federal Reserve, which has itself driven inflation with a decade of ultra-low interest rates, to ease up now on its loose monetary policy.
The Fed has, until recently, been as much in denial as the White House, maintaining that inflation was simply “transitory” until doing so was simply no longer credible.
That doesn’t inspire confidence the Fed will now manage the economy to a soft landing and recovery, but until the White House takes inflation seriously, the Fed is the only one in the fight.
