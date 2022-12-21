This week brings three C’s: Christmas, cold and COVID.
With Christmas Eve on Saturday rapidly approaching, people are out and about taking care of their last-minute shopping, be it for gifts or for Christmas dinner. That means crowds, traffic congestion and a lot of frayed nerves.
Adding to that pressure is the coldest weather of the year. An arctic blast of what forecasters are calling potentially “life-threatening cold” is due to arrive in the area Thursday night, sending nighttime low temperatures plunging to the single digits in some areas — with windchills making it feel as low as minus 10 degrees.
If you’re out shopping in the cold, or traveling to some holiday destination, it’s important to take precautions, such as packing a winter supply kit for your vehicle, especially for long road trips: blankets, extra clothes, a flashlight, water, snacks, jumper cables, flares, a first aid kit and salt, sand or cat litter for traction in case you get stuck.
Getting stuck is a real possibility later this week, according to National Weather Service forecasters, who say rain in the middle of the week could mean icy and hazardous road conditions when the temperatures plunge.
Holiday travelers should be sure to check the weather forecast and road conditions not only where they’re starting and going, but all points in between. There are few things worse during winter travel than getting stuck in a long line of stalled traffic on an interstate and being unable to exit.
Another thing we’ve gotten used to over the past few years is the seasonal uptick in COVID cases. Medical experts talk about “super spreader” events, but in our anecdotal experience, there are no super spreaders quite as efficient at spreading COVID as family gatherings.
Between vaccinations, some natural immunity and the spread of less-dangerous COVID variants, life has returned largely to normal. But COVID is still spreading, and it can still kill, especially among those who remain unvaccinated or who have underlying conditions that make them especially vulnerable. Also, there is no 100% protection against the virus, even if you’re vaccinated or have have gotten the virus recently and have some natural immunity.
How COVID affects any given individual — why some repeatedly come down with severe cases while others may never even know they’ve been infected — is still something of a mystery. But no one wants a bad case of COVID, or to spread it to friends and family at a holiday get-together.
That means, like it or not, taking care when at large gatherings. Wearing a mask or not has somehow become political, but the least people can do is not ridicule people who still decide to mask up, especially when in confined spaces full of people.
It all comes down to the fourth C: Take care. This is the first largely normal Christmas season since the COVID pandemic began. The country has made great progress since then. But a little caution during the holiday still doesn’t hurt.
Prudence is a gift we give ourselves.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.