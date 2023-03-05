President Joe Biden’s decision to unilaterally forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt is probably the most cynical and opportunistic action of his presidency. Now it is before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden took his time making the decision. According to numerous reports, he doubted he had the authority to simply wipe away student debt — something that seemed like it would require action from Congress. But last August, he finally gave in to the voices within his administration clamoring for debt relief and announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for eligible borrowers.
This plan is not without cost. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that one-time student debt relief will cost an average of $30 billion a year over the next decade. Other groups put the cost even higher.
While the Education Department also estimates that 90% of the loan forgiveness benefits will go to those earning less than $75,000 a year, much of that cost will be borne by middle class taxpayers who paid off their own student loans and working class taxpayers who did not go to college.
All of these, however, are practical arguments against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. They are the flip side of the arguments made by the plan’s supporters, who ignore the costs and focus on the benefits for current and former college students treading water in oceans of debt. The argument before the Supreme Court is a legal one.
“People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power.”
That is a quote from former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Of course, that’s what she said before Biden acted. Afterward, she was on board for the ride, releasing a statement that said: “President Biden’s bold action is a strong step in Democrats’ fight to expand access to higher education and empower every American to reach fulfillment.”
But which of these do we think represents Pelosi’s real judgment and which seems like political opportunism?
There is little doubt that student loan forgiveness is popular among a major Democratic constituency, and like virtually all government giveaways, the benefits are concentrated among a population that will notice them while the costs are dispersed among a much larger population that will not. And with Biden’s loan forgiveness plan currently blocked by the courts, Democrats went into the 2022 midterms getting to have their cake and eat it too.
People with loans knew something had been done for them, but as yet no one had paid the cost.
But most of the justices on the high court seem to have little patience for the Biden administration’s arguments in favor of loan forgiveness. Their comments and questions last week during oral arguments indicate the majority agrees with Biden and Pelosi’s initial assessments, not their subsequent rationalizing. Chief Justice John Roberts even remarked that the Biden administration now seems to be trying to do what the Trump administration tried — and failed — to do on immigration.
“This case reminds me of the one we had a few years ago under a different administration, where the administration tried acting on its own to cancel the Dreamers program, and we blocked that effort,” Roberts said.
The best likely outcome for the Biden administration is that the court essentially punts on the underlying issues and rules that the plaintiffs challenging the plan lack standing. This is a distinct possibility given this court’s past, overly strict interpretation of “injury in fact.”
In that case, student loan forgiveness survives, but on a technicality, and some other body (perhaps the GOP-controlled U.S. House) could mount a new challenge.
But a win on a technicality doesn’t make the Biden administration’s cynicism any more palatable.
