The most striking thing about President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address was how little new there was to it. Apart from remarks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing scourge of inflation, the president could have delivered the speech a year ago.
Biden’s State of the Union was mostly a recitation of legislation passed during his first year in office — infrastructure spending and more COVID relief — and calls for Congress to pass all of the bills it has not passed in the past year and shows no signs of passing before the midterm elections. That includes Biden’s mammoth “Build Back Better” spending program and voting rights legislation aimed at reinforcing provisions of the Voting Rights Act struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The strongest part of the speech came as Biden offered moral and humanitarian support for Ukraine, while ruling out direct military involvement by the United States.
Less convincing was the approach Biden mapped out to combat inflation. At one point he even called on businesses to “lower costs, not wages,” which is a line his speechwriters probably thought sounded great, but fails to grasp the simple accounting principle that for businesses, wages are a cost. Never mind that wages have been rising steadily — just not as quickly as inflation.
Biden did call on the Senate to confirm his appointments to the Federal Reserve, noting, almost as an afterthought, that the Fed has a role to play in fighting inflation.
Biden also stressed, where he could, bipartisan cooperation — perhaps a concession to the distinct possibility that one or both houses of Congress will flip into Republican hands after the November elections. He didn’t offer much to his party’s “progressive” wing. Indeed, he took a shot at the fringe members of his own party — for example St. Louis Rep. Cori Bush — who cling to the political dead end of defunding the police.
“We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “The answer is to fund the police.”
Unfortunately, while defunding the police is nothing more than a slogan, the Biden administration seems to have lost any appetite it might ever have had for common sense policing reforms. Doing away with qualified immunity at the federal level is not going anywhere.
Indeed, if voters look beyond partisan loyalties, there was more in Biden’s State of the Union to gladden the hearts of Trump supporters than the Democratic base. When it comes to economic nationalism, Biden and Donald Trump have more in common than either have with most other occupants of the White House in the past 50 years, at least.
Biden promised tariffs, “buy American” rules, and programs that will benefit certain favored businesses at the expense of others.
“This is more a populist than a left-wing speech: trade protection, business subsidies, transfer payments, more money for police, secure the border,” tweeted an unapproving David Boaz, executive vice president of the libertarian Cato Institute.
Good policies or not, however, they may be popular with voters.
According to a CNN poll, “A 71% majority of Americans who watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address had a positive reaction to the speech ... with a more modest 41% reacting very positively.”
We will have to wait and see if any of that translates into an improvement in Biden’s low overall approval numbers.
