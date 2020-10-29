Lots has been said recently about how little President Donald Trump has paid in income taxes.
Trump has responded that he hired people to find legal loopholes to lower his tax bill.
Outrageous? Yes. But is Trump to blame? Not so much.
If all of the deductions and loopholes he has taken on his income taxes are legal, why would we blame him for taking advantage of the tax code? After all, who among us has said, for example, “I get this standard deduction, but I’m not going to take it so I can pay more taxes”?
Or “I won’t deduct my mortgage interest, or file an itemized return to take full advantage of all of the deductions I can to lower my tax bill”?
Or even, “I qualify for an earned income tax credit, but I want to pay as much in taxes as I can”?
The idea of doing that is ludicrous. We all want to lower our tax bill.
So who is to blame? The lawmakers who created a convoluted and confusing tax code.
Revamping the tax code is often mentioned at the congressional level. At 70,000-some pages, it has created a whole industry of tax accountants and attorneys. Many of those 70,000 pages are devoted to creating loopholes and breaks that keep wealthy pockets full. Which is how public school teachers find that they pay more in taxes than the president of the United States.
We don’t have the answer to what the tax code should be. Several options have been proposed, such as the flat tax, which has been floating around for about 20 years.
Most people who oppose the flat tax do so because they feel it unfairly burdens the poor. After all, 14% of a $10,000 income is a bigger bite to the bottom line than say 14% of $100,000. The percentage may be the same, but the impact is different. (Here’s the math: A family relying on $10,000 a year has $8,600 after taxes to stretch across 12 months, where a person making $100,000 has $86,000 to spend over 12 months).
Herman Cain once put forth his 9-9-9 plan, which is a 9% personal income tax, 9% federal sales tax and a 9% corporate tax. Seemingly simple, it again has a much more severe impact on the working poor than corporations and the rich.
Are either of these plans perfect? Not even close. But neither is what we have now. If we want things to change so that the wealthy, such as Donald Trump, pay their fair share, it’s up to us to demand our lawmakers take this issue seriously, and back that up with our vote.
Otherwise, our lawmakers have no incentive to act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.