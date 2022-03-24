As the scorpion said to the frog after stinging it and sending both to a watery demise, “You knew who I was when we met.”
Early Wednesday, former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.
“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities,” Trump said in a statement, repeating, once again, his baseless and cynical claim that the 2020 election — the same election in which Republicans gained House seats — was stolen from him.
Even more outlandish than Trump’s election claim, however, is the claim Brooks “went ‘woke.’” The number of House members less politically correct than Brooks can be counted on the fingers of one hand, with fingers left over.
Brooks’ supposed sin, according to Trump, took place at a rally in Cullman in August. If Trump really cared about Brooks’ fealty to his election-fraud lie, he had seven months to pull his endorsement. Instead, Trump waited until two successive polls showed Brooks’ lead having evaporated. Now Brooks trails his two opponents for the Republicans’ Senate nomination.
Trump is obsessed with winning. That’s why whenever he loses, he claims he was cheated or betrayed. So it’s impossible to believe it’s merely coincidence that Trump abandoned Brooks the moment Brooks looked like a loser.
As popular as Trump remains in Alabama, Alabama voters have not been good to candidates Trump has endorsed. Trump endorsed former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange in the special election to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions, who had become Trump’s attorney general.
Strange lost. Next, Trump endorsed Roy Moore for the same seat. Moore lost, and the seat fell briefly into Democratic hands. Then Trump endorsed Brooks. There seems to be a pattern here.
Where will Trump go next?
Brooks’ opponents are Katie Britt, a former staffer for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.
Trump has reportedly already met with both candidates. But neither seems like an ideal candidate for Trump’s endorsement, at least if you take the former president at his word. As a longtime ally of Shelby, Britt is a creature of the “swamp” against which Trump once railed. Durant is a former prisoner of war, and Trump made his opinion of POWs clear when attacking the late Arizona Sen. John McCain: “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”
No, if Trump does endorse either Britt or Durant, rest assured it will be because he thinks the one he’s endorsing has the best chance of adding to his personal win column — although, as the record shows, Trump’s ability to navigate the minefield of Alabama politics when it comes to candidates other than himself is not good.
Like the frog killed by the scorpion in that ancient fable, Brooks knew who Trump was. When Brooks was still a supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential ambitions, Brooks said Trump couldn’t be trusted. Now he’s found that out for himself. All he can do now is curse Trump’s sudden but inevitable betrayal.
Britt or Durant could be next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.