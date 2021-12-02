It’s not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas, for the first time in two years it’s starting to feel like it, too. Some cities in north Alabama have already had their Christmas parades. Locally, Athens joins their number tonight.
Next week brings Decatur’s Christmas parade on Monday and Hartselle’s on Thursday.
After last year’s COVID-stymied holiday season, Christmas this year seems more normal — even as federal health officials are sounding the alarm about yet another COVID variant, this one called the omicron variant, first identified in South Africa.
As yet, there is no real consensus about how much of a danger this new version poses. On the one hand, some scientists believe it may be more contagious but less severe, which is how viruses normally behave as they mutate, unlike the delta variant, which was both more contagious and more severe.
Others, however, are sounding the alarm that current vaccines may not offer as much protection against omicron as they did against delta.
“I think it’s going to be a material drop” in vaccine efficacy, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told The Financial Times. “I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to ... are like, ‘This is not going to be good.’”
The Biden administration has reacted by slapping travel restrictions on South Africa, a move that has already proved pointless. Scientists have already identified the omicron variant outside South Africa, and on Wednesday, the White House announced that a person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant.
Just as people are making their holiday travel plans, COVID promises to interfere.
On Monday, President Joe Biden said he didn’t anticipate enacting travel restrictions beyond the ones already in place on travelers from South Africa and several other African nations. By Wednesday, his administration had changed its tune.
“President Joe Biden will soon announce tighter COVID restrictions for people flying into the United States, including requiring a negative COVID test just one day prior to travel, as the world races to confront the new omicron variant,” reported Politico.
“In addition, (the administration is) debating a controversial proposal to require all (international) travelers, including (returning) U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative,” The Washington Post reported. “Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties, the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States.”
This would apply to people who are fully vaccinated, including having had a booster shot.
There is a strong stench of “here we go again” around these proposals to limit travel at the height of the Christmas travel season.
“Fully vaccinated. Negative test … but still quarantined and subject to fines? I’m pro vax, pro mandates. Pro social distancing. But this is nuts,” tweeted conservative writer Charlie Sykes.
There is no doubt that COVID fatigue has set in. At this point, even mask mandates do little good. People either wear them of their own free will, or they wear them improperly and haphazardly under compulsion, and the latter is little better than not wearing them at all. Tougher restrictions are more likely simply to lead to unrest, as France, Italy and other European nations have experienced over their attempts to implement vaccine requirements.
When it comes to combating COVID, there is no real substitute right now to getting vaccinated. And if the omicron variant is indeed largely immune to current vaccines, then the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to take the brakes off approving modified versions of vaccines that have already won approval.
