Imagine a private group or organization covering up allegations of a murder, or trying to punish the crime on its own, with no involvement of police or the courts. It’s so absurd as to be unthinkable. Yet private organizations — in particular churches — do this all the time when it comes to allegations of sex crimes.
The Catholic Church has dealt with the fallout of its sexual abuse scandals for the past 30 years. Just last Friday, the new president of the Italian Conference of Bishops said he would launch an independent inquiry into allegations of sex abuse by Catholic clergy there, although the scope of the inquiry, going back just 20 years, is more limited than abuse victims and their advocates have demanded.
Although its sex scandals have had the highest profile, the Catholic Church is not alone. Late last Thursday, the U.S.’s largest protestant denomination released a previously secret list of pastors and other church personnel accused of sexual abuse and misconduct.
The 205-page database released by the Southern Baptists contains more than 700 entries from cases spanning mostly from 2000 to 2019, according to The Associated Press account. The database became public only a few days earlier — as one of the revelations stemming from an independent investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations.
“The Guidepost report, released after a seven-month investigation, contained several explosive revelations,” The AP reported. “Among them: D. August Boto, the committee’s former vice president and general counsel, and former SBC spokesman Roger Oldham kept their own private list of abusive ministers. Both retired in 2019. The existence of the list was not widely known within the committee and its staff.
“Despite collecting these reports for more than 10 years, there is no indication that (Oldham and Boto) or anyone else, took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches,” the report said.
As with the Catholic Church’s abuse cases, not only were the allegations not taken to law enforcement, SBC officials apparently left accused abusers in place to continue abusing others.
Churches are global organizations. The Catholic Church, the Southern Baptists and others operate all over the world, including in countries that are not liberal democracies governed by the rule of law. Some of those countries could easily be described as authoritarian dictatorships. It is understandable why churches might want to handle misconduct allegations on their own rather than turn their accused members over to those regimes. But in Western-style democracies, there is no excuse for handling allegations of serious wrongdoing, including sexual abuse allegations, in private and outside the legal system. Doing so amounts to nothing more than a coverup.
Churches are not the only organizations that have caused harm by keeping sex abuse allegations out of the civil legal system. Colleges and universities have done so as well, with disastrous results. In higher education, however, it’s not just the victims of sexual abuse who sometimes don’t get justice. Sometimes the accused abusers are denied justice as well — convicted in college kangaroo courts where the presumption of innocence is not recognized.
Our legal system is far from perfect, but it is the best the world has ever devised — evolved and shaped from 1,000 years of English common law. We should demand churches, universities and other groups use it and not take matters into their own hands.
We have seen where the latter leads. It leads to decades of denial and suffering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.