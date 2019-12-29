Bruce Jones, the longtime director of Decatur Youth Services, plans to retire in January, and the city is seeking applicants for his successor.
Jones’ shoes will not be easy to fill, but one City Council member has questioned whether to fill them at all.
Council President Paige Bibbee this month proposed an organizational chart that would eliminate the position of Youth Services director, instead placing Youth Services under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and answerable to its director, Jason Lake.
Direct control of Youth Services would devolve to the DYS programs manager post, currently occupied by Lemzel Johnson.
Bibbee defended her proposal, saying it is all about creating efficiencies and saving money. Johnson’s starting salary as programs manager was $47,023. The Youth Services director’s salary range is between $70,854 and $107,813.
We would be remiss if we didn’t note at this point that Bibbee recently voted with a majority of the council to create an unnecessary communications specialist position, with a pay scale that overlaps at its top end with the low end of the DYS director’s pay scale.
When it comes to spending taxpayer money on personnel, we have to wonder about some city leaders’ priorities.
Decatur Youth Services fulfills an important role, providing programs and activities for some of the city’s most at-risk youths, giving them something constructive to do and helping keep them away from bad influences.
Not only does that make Youth Services valuable, that makes it a poor fit for being placed under Parks and Recreation. We do not question Parks and Recreation Director Lake’s competence, but youth programs are not really part of his purview. DYS started in 1996 to help address issues with youth crime and gang activity.
“If you’re going to put DYS in Parks and Rec, you could do just as well by sticking them in Information Technology, Revenue or the Legal department,” said City Councilman Billy Jackson.
According to Johnson, talk of putting Youth Services under Parks and Recreation has had a demoralizing effect on the department’s staff.
Jackson said there are a lot of people at DYS “who are very upset. I told them not to worry, but there is a sense of being betrayed.”
For her part, Bibbee says she isn’t against Youth Services and even supports the department having a new building.
Youth Services should have a new building, but it also shouldn’t lose its status as an independent city department with its own director. It doesn’t readily fit under any other department, much less under Parks and Recreation.
However else city leaders may decide to reorganize and streamline the city government, it doesn’t make sense to fold DYS into another department. The council should leave DYS as it is, hire a new director and give that person the support they need — and the support the city’s youths deserve.
