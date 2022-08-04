What’s good for the goose is apparently not good for the gander.
Alabama has always had open primary elections, where members of one party can vote in the other party’s primaries — although they are now prohibited from voting in one party’s runoff if they voted in the other’s primary. That’s because Alabama does not have party registration; they simply declare a party affiliation when they choose a primary ballot.
During most of the time, Alabama has been effectively a one-party state. From the end of Reconstruction in the 1870s to the 1980s, the Democrats ruled virtually unopposed. Winning the Democratic Party’s nomination in the primary was tantamount to winning outright. That changed in 1986, when Republican Guy Hunt, a former probate judge from Cullman County, improbably won the governor’s race.
Ironically, the Alabama Republican Party’s big break came about because of exactly the sort of inter-party “meddling” Alabama Republicans are looking to stop.
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote later this month on a resolution supporting closing Alabama’s primaries. Voters would register as Republicans, Democrats or independents and could vote only in their own party’s primary. Whether independents would be barred from primaries or could vote in one primary or the other remains an open question.
State Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said he would support a system that allows parties to decide if independents can vote in their primaries.
“I think that may be where we end up because there is some trepidation when it comes to saying ‘only Republicans, nobody else,’” said Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Daphne. “There are a lot of folks out there who are clearly aligned with Republicans but don’t necessarily want to identify one way or another. Or they are Libertarians and, hey, I’ve got a libertarian streak in me from time to time.”
Yet it’s hard to imagine Republicans would keep their primary open to independents. The incentive for voters to register as independents and carry on as always would seem to defeat the purpose. What is the purpose? It’s to keep Democrats, whose own primaries are increasingly irrelevant, from voting in Republican primaries, where they are likely to vote for the more moderate candidates.
In other words, it’s to prevent Democrats from doing to Republicans what Republicans did to Democrats for about a century — until Hunt came along.
In 1986, two Democrats, Bill Baxley and Charles Graddick, were in a bitter race for their party’s gubernatorial nomination. They both made the runoff, where Graddick, the more conservative of the two, appealed to Republicans to put him over the top. They did. Graddick won, but Democratic Party state leaders would have none of that. They ignored the runoff outcome and gave the nomination to Baxley.
In the turmoil that followed, including Graddick waging a write-in campaign, Hunt — originally just a sacrificial lamb no one thought had a chance of winning — emerged the victor. Republicans had broken through. Now they have a lock on state-level offices. The Legislature later passed a prohibition on voting in one party’s primary and the other’s runoff to prevent a strategy like Graddick’s from ever working again, but now Republicans want to go further.
Closed primaries are not a radical idea. Many states have them, and Alabama is one of only 15 states with open primaries. But there is a good case to be made that closed primaries make already polarized politics even more so.
The system we have is the system that gave Alabama Republicans their current state-level dominance. Changing it is unnecessary.
