It’s the Sunday before New Year’s Day, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in a familiar position: two wins away from yet another national championship.
Little else about the situation, however, is familiar at all.
To get to this point, coach Nick Saban and his team had to get past not only a daunting all-Southeastern Conference schedule, but COVID-19. Perhaps surprisingly, the former proved a lot easier than the latter, as Alabama carved a path of destruction through 11 of the 13 other SEC teams. The Tide only let things get exciting at the very end, letting the Florida Gators mount an ultimately futile second-half comeback attempt in the second half of the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama is now poised to face Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, in one of the two New Year’s Day national championship semifinals. Clemson and Ohio State will meet that evening in New Orleans in the other semifinal match-up.
Most of the drama this season for the Tide — and most of the uncertainly — was off the field. Which games might end up having to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic? Which games might not be played at all? And, ultimately, just how meaningful would the 2020 college football season — the season that almost wasn’t — be?
It took some rescheduling and meant Alabama’s traditional regular season finale showdown with Auburn took place with two games remaining, and it meant playing one game without Saban on the sideline, but Alabama is now within sight of the end zone.
Saban tested positive for the new coronavirus twice. The first time turned out to be what the SEC later deemed a false positive, but the second time, Saban displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms and had to miss coaching his team against Auburn.
The Tide didn’t miss a step.
Yet all of this almost didn’t happen. As fall approached, one college football conference after another decided to delay or cancel its football season. Lower-division college football leagues canceled their seasons entirely. It had gotten to the point that the SEC and the Atlantic Coast Conference were just about the last ones standing.
A fall without football was a real possibility. But the SEC didn’t blink, and it put forth a plan for a delayed all-conference schedule.
That gamble has paid off. The SEC’s plan to play ball while doing the most possible to protect players and staff worked about as well as could be expected — and a lot better than many people expected.
Bowing to pressure from fans, players and even the White House, the Big Ten reversed its decision to cancel fall football and started play in late October.
The results have been mixed. Teams have dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks, and games have been rescheduled or canceled. Not every conference fared as well as the SEC did.
After a rash of cancellations, Ohio State ended up not playing enough games to qualify for the Big Ten’s championship game, which meant that the Big Ten simply changed the rules in the middle of the season to give Ohio State a pass. Now Ohio State, like Alabama, is two wins away from a national championship.
There’s no argument that the SEC crowned a legitimate champion this year, in spite of everything. But the national championship will probably have an asterisk beside it in most record books, and not just because Notre Dame got a spot that should have gone to Texas A&M.
Yet this, like Alabama’s presence in the playoffs, is familiar, too. It’s like the old days, when there were just postseason bowls and the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, and people argued about who the real national champion was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.