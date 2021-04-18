Each February, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, with the assistance of The Decatur Daily, holds a fundraising appeal for its Meals on Wheels program.
In 2019, the February appeal raised more than $21,000. In 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic struck, it raised $26,966.
The Meals on Wheels program faced unprecedented challenges though most of last year because of COVID-19, even as the elderly, infirm and otherwise homebound residents became even more dependent upon it for hot, nutritious meals.
“A lot of the folks that we deliver meals to, even before the pandemic, are isolated often from family and from friends,” Sam Janis, who, with his wife Betty, has volunteered with Meals on Wheels since 2006, told The Daily. “The contact that we would have with folks is sometimes the only contact they have with another human during the day.”
But Cindy Anderson, director of community services for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, said many of the program’s usual volunteers had to stop participating during the pandemic because they were in groups considered at high risk for complications from the coronavirus.
That took a toll on both the number of delivery days and the number of residents served by the program. Meals on Wheels had to cut back weekday deliveries to just Wednesday deliveries.
The pandemic also had an impact on the community’s generosity, but in that case, the impact was for the better.
Community Action Partnership exceeded its February totals for the past four years, and the donations continued coming in even into March and April.
Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $35,616.
Even during arguably the worst crisis to strike the nation since World War II, the people of Decatur and Morgan County rose to the challenge, as they always do. If they could do nothing else, because of social distancing and medical vulnerabilities, they opened their wallets and their checkbooks.
During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels volunteers have served a new purpose. Whereas before they brought nutritious food and a friendly face, during the past year they have been a vital connection to shut-ins and the rest of the world.
Local residents have helped keep Meals on Wheels going, even in the face of the pandemic and budget cuts. In so doing, they have helped maintain a lifeline to those who would otherwise suffer from isolation even in the best of times.
During times of crisis, Americans have proven again and again that they take care of their own. People here are no different. They saw the need, and they met it.
