About the only thing members of Congress can agree upon — apart from maybe an infrastructure bill, although that changes day to day — is they don’t like “Big Tech.”
They don’t all agree about why they don’t like Big Tech, but they know they’re against it. Many are like the image floating around the internet of Grandpa Simpson from “The Simpsons” yelling at a cloud, captioned, “Old man yells at cloud.”
To them, Big Tech is something new and scary. That’s a lot like how Grandpa Simpson sees things.
“I used to be with ‘it,’ but then they changed what ‘it’ was,” he complains in one episode. “Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it’ anymore, and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary.”
Last Friday, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted, “I’m joining @SenMikeLee, @davidcicilline and @RepKenBuck to urge the (Federal Trade Commission) to do everything possible to pursue its antitrust case against Facebook. The monopoly power of big tech cannot go unchecked.”
She tweeted that, meaning she used Twitter, one of the many other social media sites besides Facebook.
Elsewhere, Jason Miller, a former spokesman for President Donald Trump, unveiled his new social media platform, called Gettr. It joins Parler, Gab and other social media upstarts that have arisen for people who have been banned by other social media sites — or who just don’t like the way those sites moderate user content.
Mastodon, which is free and open-source software for running social media platforms, makes it relatively easy for someone to start up their own service, and it forms the backbone for Gab, which has become a haven for white supremacists and neo-Nazis, much to the dismay of Mastodon’s developers.
Gettr’s mission statement is “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”
If one goes into Gettr’s terms of service, however, one finds this: “We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to remove your profile and/or deny, restrict, suspend or terminate your access to all or any part of the Interactive Community for any reason.”
Clearly even sites devoted to “free speech” and “fighting cancel culture” have their limits and and are happy to “cancel” people if necessary.
All social media sites enforce community standards, which seems only natural. Social media sites are private spaces with free speech rights of their own. That sites like Facebook and Twitter, along with Reddit, Discord, Instagram and others, permit as robust debate as they do is owing to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which holds simply that online forums cannot be held liable for what their users say.
Some, mostly on the right, want to punish social media sites for perceived censorship by stripping them of Section 230 protection.
“No more special protections for Big Tech’s bias. It’s time to scrap #Section230 and start over,” Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted last week.
A few days later, Gettr “was overrun with Nick Fuentes’ white nationalist ‘groyper army’ who seek to hijack the platform,” tweeted Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo. “As a result, ‘Gettr’ has started banning some of their accounts.”
Many representatives and senators of both parties are meddling in tech issues with little or no knowledge, and others who know better would rather play politics. The politically motivated campaigns to break up tech companies and strip away their Section 230 protection — which applies to all online publishers, not just Big Tech — will only backfire and stifle what is now a robust online environment where more voices are being heard than ever before.
A cynic might say that’s exactly what the politicians would like to do, because like Grandpa Simpson, they find the digital age “weird and scary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.