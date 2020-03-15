The pendulum has swung, and Americans have gone from giving virtually no thought to the new coronavirus that may be sweeping the land to thinking about little else.
That change is reflected in the White House, where President Donald Trump is following events rather than getting out in front of them. In the span of a week, he has gone from labeling concerns about the COVID-19 virus a “hoax” to banning travel from Europe to the U.S.
Now the U.S. is playing catch-up. Instead of getting tests ready beforehand so that we could at least have an idea of the scale of the problem being encountered, the Trump administration was in denial, apparently more concerned about financial markets than public health. Now public health is threatened, and financial markets are down anyway, because there is nothing they hate more than uncertainty, which is what not having enough coronavirus tests ready has given us. After everyone else had acted, President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency.
Because of this uncertainty, we also run the danger of going from one extreme to the other. One member of former President Barack Obama’s administration took to Twitter to fan fears by citing unnamed “experts” worried about death tolls far removed from known death rates in other countries. Everyone is playing politics even when saying this is no time to be playing politics.
Because of the delay in testing, we are only now getting a grasp of the situation. In the meantime, an abundance of caution has prevailed. Spectator sports at the professional and collegiate levels have all been postponed or canceled. Movie studios are delaying the release of some of their major pre-summer movies, some for up to a year.
Whatever the effects of the coronavirus itself, the economic impact will be felt from top to bottom. When major sporting events are canceled, it’s not just the big leagues and the TV networks that lose money, but the ticket takers and concession salesmen. When movies are delayed or sent straight to home video, it’s not just Hollywood studios that lose money but local theaters.
Locally, we’ve seen annual fundraisers that raise money for worthy causes postponed, including this weekend’s Chili Challenge in Athens and Monday’s Taste of the Valley in Decatur. That was before Alabama recorded six confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, including one in Limestone County.
Ironically, while the U.S. has been at war now for more than 18 years in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, the country has never been put on a war footing. Even after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the message from Washington was to shop and keep going about your business as much as possible. It has taken the coronavirus to force Americans to make sacrifices.
Will the sacrifices be worth it? We may never really know. We may look back and see the outbreak was not as bad as feared, and half of America will say the sacrifices worked and the other half will say, “see, we told you there was nothing to worry about.”
The trouble with human psychology is there is no problem so serious we can’t overreact. Yet that doesn’t make the serious problem any less serious.
So, how should we react? For most of us, the answer seems pretty simple: Wash your hands, disinfect your work space, and stay home from work (if possible) if you’re feeling ill. Limit or eliminate contact with older friends and relatives. COVID-19 feels like a mild case of the flu for most people who catch it, but can be deadly to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Perhaps the most worrying thing to come out of this is the realization of how many Americans apparently were not washing their hands properly until now, as if COVID-19 is the only potentially fatal disease going around.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so far this season there have been at least 36 million flu cases, 370,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths. These are the sorts of numbers that should at least convince people to wash their hands, and they happen every year.
