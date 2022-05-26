The federal government often acts as if its left hand doesn’t know what its right hand is doing. For example, doing everything short of outright banning cigarettes to stop people from smoking while subsidizing tobacco farmers in key election swing states.
Yet one might think that a national emergency — such as the COVID pandemic — could focus even the most bureaucratic minds.
One would be wrong. While billions of dollars in alleged COVID relief have been wasted on things other than COVID relief, federal officials warned last week that there isn’t enough money left in the till for vaccines to ward off a presumed rise in infections this fall. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is urging cities and states to spend money combating the rise in crime that began under President Donald Trump and is continuing under Biden’s watch — as the midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake — loom.
Unfortunately, these conflicting priorities were baked into the hastily constructed relief bills Congress passed, without any regard for whether the money was needed or not. Cities and states received COVID emergency funds to compensate for lost tax revenue even if the cities and states in question actually saw their revenue increase. Individuals received “stimulus” checks regardless of their income or financial situations. Some people could have used larger checks to keep them from losing their homes, while others who didn’t need them spent the extra cash — along with their extra time at home — working on home improvements.
All of that extra money in the hands of consumers, along with 15 years of record-low interest rates, have given us levels of inflation not seen in the U.S. in 40 years. Low interest rates encourage investment in long-term capital goods. Stimulus checks given direct to individuals boost demand for consumer goods. The result is an economy that’s out of whack and plagued by shortages of consumer goods.
But that’s not all that’s out of whack. States that had more money than they needed spent the extra funds on projects they either wanted or needed without having to tap into their own budgets. Alabama is a case in point, where millions in stimulus funds are going to pay for building new prisons.
At least that dovetails with Biden’s strategy for fighting crime.
Biden met Friday with mayors, police chiefs and officials to tell them how they should spend leftover money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on police.
Biden rightly realizes that “defunding the police” is a loser of a political message, but he seems to be laboring under the misapprehension that cities defunding their police is actually a widespread phenomenon, when it’s really virtually nonexistent.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been warning for weeks that the money from the $1.9 trillion package is almost gone.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, has said that without more money, vaccines, COVID tests and therapeutic drugs will become more scarce — and they could be available overseas before they are here.
That sounds a bit like the baby formula shortage, where because of trade protectionism and Food and Drug Administration rules, Americans can’t just import formula from Canada and Europe that was made under arguably more stringent safety standards than it would have been in the U.S. Instead, the Biden administration is taking credit for airlifting formula in on its own, as if this is the Berlin airlift.
Washington spent in haste, but there is no repenting at leisure. After all, it can just pass on the bill to us.
