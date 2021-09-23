Not since the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s has a disease become as politically polarizing as COVID.
Already, social media is rife with people saying the unvaccinated have had their chance and should be at the back of the line for treatment if they do get sick with COVID. That’s one way to deal with intensive care units that are at capacity, but it’s not the place of hospitals to punish people for perceived moral failings.
Tennessee, however, has actually enacted the opposite approach. There, state health officials have recommended limiting monoclonal antibody treatments to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, effectively, as a matter of policy, punishing people who did the responsible thing and got vaccinated.
“Clinically, it makes sense,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s top health official, said last week, according to The Tennessean. “But the doctor in me thinks about all these ‘what ifs?’ What if there is a super-high-risk older person, but they are not technically considered immunocompromised? Do they not get it but a 22-year-old unvaccinated person with asthma — they get it?”
The vast majority of severe and life-threatening COVID cases are among the unvaccinated, but rules that don’t leave room for exceptions are bound to lead to some resentment, especially from those who think they’ve done everything right and followed all of the expert advice.
All of this comes as Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations have finally started to decline again, although at least part of that is because many COVID patients have died.
“It is a good sign, but 25 consecutive days with more than 40 deaths clearly contributes to the decline,” Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said earlier this week.
If you ever worried about “death panels,” this is what it looks like: medical officials forced to make hard decisions and weigh lives because there simply aren’t enough resources to go around for everyone who needs treatment.
Meanwhile, wearing or not wearing masks continues to be as much a political issue as a public health issue.
A restaurant in Texas made news this past week when a couple was asked to leave not for refusing to wear masks but because they were wearing them — to help protect their immunocompromised child.
“I spent my money on this business, I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business and I don’t want any masks in here,” the restaurant’s owner told a local TV station, adding, with no sense of irony, “I feel the overall reaction with the masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.”
Yet it’s not as bad here, yet, as in Germany, where a man has been arrested for murder for fatally shooting a clerk who refused him service for refusing to wear a mask.
COVID is not the only disease that has reached a pandemic level. This is a type of madness, and it can prove deadly, too.
