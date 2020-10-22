While in Washington, Congress delays, back home, businesses close. Some permanently.
The Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not the first, and it won’t be the last.
For nearly three years, Cross-Eyed Owl was a cornerstone of Decatur’s revived downtown. It was a success story, a microbrewery and tap room that helped make downtown a destination spot for locals and travelers.
“Business was good. The town supported us,” the tap room’s manager, Correy MacIlveen, said of business before COVID-19.
After COVID was another matter.
“Sales are down anywhere from 50% to 75% pre-COVID,” said co-owner Trey Atwood. “We’ve exhausted all of our options. We used the government assistance programs and they were woefully insufficient. This pandemic has been going on nine months. The assistance money was good for maybe six to eight weeks. We ran out of money.”
That story is all too common. The first round of COVID-19 assistance, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, cost more than $2 trillion dollars, and yet still not enough money went to those businesses and individuals who truly need it. Meanwhile, billions of dollars went to large businesses better equipped to handle the economic downturn and with greater access to credit. Airlines, casinos and credit agencies all got special consideration.
For small businesses, however, the money has run out, and there doesn’t seem to be any additional relief coming any time soon.
CNBC reported that according to the website Yelp, “Throughout the past six months, restaurants, bars and nightlife venues have been hit the hardest by the restrictions brought by the pandemic: 32,109 restaurants have closed, as of Aug. 31. The number of restaurants forced to permanently close is slightly above Yelp’s total average (for all business closings), at 61%.”
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells the public the Senate will vote on a bill if it passes the House with President Donald Trump’s support, privately, McConnell is pressing the Trump Administration to stall, according to a report Tuesday by The Associated Press.
“The Kentucky Republican appears worried that an agreement between (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin would drive a wedge between Republicans, forcing them to choose whether to support a Pelosi-blessed deal with Trump that would violate conservative positions they’ve stuck with for months. Many Republicans say they can’t vote for another huge Pelosi-brokered agreement,” The AP reported.
The president, for his part, has been on every side of the issue. First he flatly rejected any more relief negotiations until after the election. Then he reversed course and said he’d sign the Senate’s smaller relief package if the House would pass it. This is President Trump’s idea of negotiating. In reality, he would probably sign anything that crossed his desk. As the president has demonstrated in the past, it’s not the content of a deal that interests him so much as having his name on it, which is exactly what worries McConnell.
So we have a stalemate. There seems little chance of a second relief package passing the Congress before the election, and even if one does, it will likely be much like the first: not enough aid for those most in need of it, and a lot of aid for those who could more easily do without.
“It’s getting to be toward the last minute and the clock keeps ticking away,” Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby said Tuesday. And he should know. Shelby is chairman of the all-powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m not optimistic about doing anything.”
Whatever Congress and the White House do, however, it will be too late for at least one Decatur business, which started with such promise.
