The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending for two weeks the federal mask mandate for air and rail travel.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.,” reported The Associated Press.
It is debatable that extending mask mandates on planes and trains will make much of a difference in stemming COVID cases. In the first place, people are still allowed to lift up their masks while eating and drinking. In the second, the studies are piling up that show cloth masks offer little protection against the more easily transmissible omicron variants of COVID-19.
Perhaps most frustrating, however, is while Washington is keeps making rules for the rest of us, politicians keep acting as if these rules don’t apply to them.
Elected officials who have been exposed to COVID keep attending gatherings unmasked. The most recent case is that of Vice President Kamala Harris, whose communications director tested positive for COVID. As a close contact, Harris was supposed to take precautions, like wearing a mask, under government guidelines. Yet she appeared without a mask on the Senate floor during the Supreme Court confirmation vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson and celebratory events afterward.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was left to fumble for excuses.
“It was an emotional day. It was a historic day. And there were moments when she was not wearing a mask inside, including in a photo, but she was wearing it 99.9% of the time,” Psaki said during a press briefing.
We should be used to such double standards by now. The vice president is hardly the first to flout the rules officials expect the rest of us to follow.
For instance, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife were caught dining at the posh French Laundry restaurant in San Francisco during the middle of a stay-at-home order he issued.
Nor are such instances confined to the United States. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted this week he paid a fine for attending a party during the middle of a lockdown ordered by his government.
The point is not to make a big deal out of these, at best, lapses in judgment. Some of Johnson’s opponents may be demanding he resign, but resigning over the legal equivalent of a traffic ticket is silly. And no one is demanding the vice president resign. That, too, would be absurd.
But the hypocrisy has reached a critical mass. The COVID restrictions continue, while the politicians who issue those restrictions keep ignoring them. This sort of behavior breeds cynicism and distrust.
What’s more, it could end up costing lives. Say that a new COVID variant comes along that’s more like the Delta variant — both more easily transmitted and more likely to cause deaths. How likely are people to take precautions when they’ve seen their elected leaders’ double standard?
If the COVID restrictions still in place are just theater, then it’s time to let them lapse. If they’re more than that, it’s time elected officials take them seriously, too — whether or not they’re having an “emotional day.”
