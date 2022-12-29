The annexation wars have flared up again, this time on a scale not seen since they began in the 1980s. That’s when Huntsville and Madison gobbled up prime real estate in the eastern third of Limestone County, and Athens waged a defensive campaign to incorporate as much land as it could — and which city leaders there thought was rightfully theirs if it was anyone’s.
After all, Athens was the county seat, and who did these interlopers from Madison County think they were jumping county lines, anyway?
As it turned out, there was no state law prohibiting cities from crossing county lines, so the Alabama Supreme Court gave the all clear to annex away. So it remains today.
Back then, Decatur was more of a peripheral player in the annexation wars, annexing land along the southeastern strip of Limestone County. Since then, Decatur has struggled to develop the property along Alabama 20, stretching from U.S. 31 to roughly Interstate 65.
The Bass Pro-anchored development that was the impetus for the overpass in the first place is only the most high-profile project not to materialize on the site.
So, Decatur is building an $18 million overpass, mostly paid for with a $14.2 million federal grant, but involving some city money. It’s taking shape now, connecting properties north and south of Alabama 20, and city leaders hope it will encourage the development that has so long eluded them.
But now that the annexation wars are again raging, whether Decatur will reap all of the rewards is an open question.
Huntsville and Athens are on the move. The city of Madison, having been all-but encircled by Huntsville, is pretty much out. The question is, what is Decatur’s next move?
Two weeks ago, Huntsville dropped a bombshell, annexing 1,220 acres near the area to be served by Decatur’s overpass. The property, owned by Haney Ltd., is between I-65 and U.S. 31, south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road. It is contiguous to a large amount of acreage leading right up to Decatur’s present boundary in Limestone County.
Athens city leaders had thought they were near a deal to bring the Haney property into their domain, and were caught off guard by Huntsville’s sneak attack. Athens responded by quickly annexing 183 acres belonging to the Braly family along I-65.
“I don’t have all the answers, but I know that if it’s good for Huntsville, it’s better for Athens,” Athens Councilman Harold Wales said. “I don’t want to read any more about Huntsville coming over here and gobbling up 1,200 acres in Limestone County.”
Athens was so eager to incorporate the property, it offered the Braly family an incentive, abating the city’s non-educational property taxes on the land for 10 years.
Once cities offered tax breaks to lure industry, now they’re offering them to annex land. It’s a whole new ballgame now.
With Huntsville and Athens both on its doorstep, Decatur will have to act, and likely act fast, to reap what benefits remain to be gleaned from the Alabama 20 overpass and any development it fosters. Unfortunately, the best incentive Decatur has to offer is the overpass itself, which is already on the table.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike, whose district extends into Limestone, worry that Huntsville in particular is looking to annex land they hope will come into Decatur.
“I do think we should continue to try to move north of (Airport Road). I think we should always be urgent about it,” Pike said. “Obviously with Huntsville moving in that direction — we’re aware of it, we know it, and I think we should continue to keep our foot on the gas moving in that direction. I do think we should continue looking at expansion over there.”
Decatur has been caught flat-footed. It now looks like it will have to annex now — and possibly pay a premium to do so — or never.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.