The Decatur City Council this week voted to proceed with a long-debated streetscape project that will hopefully improve the city’s appearance and make it more inviting to visitors and potential residents.
The proposal calls for adding wide walkways, reorienting traffic to eliminate left turns at some cross streets and converting some of the center turn lane into medians with flower beds along Sixth Avenue from the Tennessee River to Prospect Drive Southeast, a distance of about a mile. In addition, Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive would become one-way streets around Delano Park.
The council’s vote commits $792,000 to the project for engineering and design, which for most of the council, is tantamount to giving the OK for the entire project.
For the full project, the city will need to borrow about $8 million. The city is also seeking a $800,000 state grant that would fund sidewalks with conduits underneath so utilities and cable can be buried. The grant would require a $160,000 city match.
When factoring in interest rates that remain near historic lows, city leaders think now is the time to act.
“I don’t think we’re going to spend $800,000 and just walk away from the project,” Councilman Carlton McMasters said. “The Sixth Avenue streetscape project is a game-changer for our city.”
Not everyone agrees that improving the appearance of Six Avenue is a “game-changer,” however. City Councilman Billy Jackson cast the lone vote this week against spending the $792,000 for design and engineering. He calls hopes for the project “a pipe dream” and points to other priorities.
“We have overgrown rights of way, litter everywhere, roads needing repairs, a lot of things, and we’re putting our eggs in one basket,” Jackson said. “This council is very intent on doing the things they need to do to get reelected. It’s like giving a teenager your debit card.”
The city, however, is not putting all of its eggs in one basket. It has a paving plan and is formulating plans to deal with litter and mowing. It’s imperative that the city establish a budget for upkeep of the additional landscaping before work begins on the project.
While Councilman Kyle Pike, who represents the affected area, says his constituents are supportive, that’s no guarantee the project will be a political winner in the short run. During construction, it’s sure to snarl traffic and be a commuting headache.
But in the long run, eliminating some of the cross-street traffic should improve traffic flow, in addition to making room for beautification efforts.
No one is expecting the streetscape to be a panacea. Of course there is more for the city to do. But improving the appearance of the city’s main entrance coming from the fast-growing parts of north Alabama on the other side of the river is a piece of the puzzle.
Now that the city is committed, it’s time for full speed ahead.
