What are Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections trying to hide?
Last week, Ivey declared that the “top-to-bottom” review of Alabama’s death penalty procedures was over and that the state was ready to resume executions to “obtain justice” for victims’ families.
So far, however, the exact contents of this review remain secret.
The governor’s office did not release a detailed report on the review’s finding, but shared instead a letter from the head of the prison system.
In that letter, according to The Associated Press, Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm “said the prison system is adding to its pool of medical professionals, ordered new equipment and has conducted rehearsals. He also noted changes that will give the execution team more time to complete its duties. The Alabama Supreme Court, at Ivey’s request, last month issued a ruling that gives the state more time to carry out a death sentence by allowing the warrants that authorize executions to last for longer than 24 hours.”
Not only do we not know the review’s contents, there is the additional issue of the review being conducted internally. We have no reason to believe, especially given its current dysfunctional state, that the Department of Corrections is capable of policing itself.
Other states, including neighboring Tennessee, have sought outside evaluations of their death penalty procedures.
“The independent Tennessee review found the state had not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions that were conducted without proper testing of the drugs used,” The AP reported.
If an independent review is acceptable in Tennessee, it should be acceptable in Alabama. But state leaders did not go down that road and appear to have done only the least necessary to say they did something.
The main change is the one undertaken by the Alabama Supreme Court to extend death warrants beyond 24 hours. Effectively, if nothing else is corrected, that means there is no time limit to how long prison officials can torture condemned inmates before finally putting them to death. If the state of Alabama wants more instances of cruel and unusual punishment to go along with those that are currently the subject of a federal lawsuit against the state’s prison system, this is how to get them.
“Throughout this process, we have argued that it is unreasonable to believe that the agency responsible for botching multiple executions can thoroughly investigate itself and suggest remedies to correct its own behavior,” JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.
Add to that the fact we will have no idea how good a job the Alabama Department of Corrections did of investigating itself until it releases the full report.
The secrecy that surrounds the Department of Corrections is unacceptable. Alabamians have a right to know how DOC operates and especially have a right to know how it carried out capital punishment. Whether one is for or against the death penalty is irrelevant. A government that acts in secret is a government that acts like it has something to hide. Based on what we already know about the deplorable state of Alabama’s prisons, probably not a few people suspect DOC is hiding something. It wouldn’t be the first time.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.