Alabama is no stranger to natural disasters. Since 1961 there have been 94 disaster declarations for Alabama by FEMA or its predecessor agencies.
So, what separates a “big” disaster from a “small” one? What distinguishes one disaster from another with regard to qualifying for federal assistance is the scale and scope of the disaster — the number of homes and businesses affected, especially those that are uninsured, as well the amount of funding required at the state and local level to repair damaged infrastructure.
Disaster recovery works best when it is federally supported, state managed and locally executed. Execution at the local level is key to a successful recovery, and there are always many local partners that come together to build a strong team.
The most important partners are local nonprofits and community organizations, including churches and faith-based groups, who are the backbone of disaster recovery. These home-grown organizations provide services that are tailored to the size and scope of the event, which is why it is crucial to support local nonprofits and church groups with donations that build capability in our communities.
Regional- and state-level foundations and organizations, like the United Way, community foundations, food banks and food pantries, frequently step in to provide additional resources in larger disasters. Decatur had a positive example of community response after a microburst Saturday afternoon knocked out power to about 1,700 Decatur Utilities customers. Less than 24 hours later, power had been restored by DU and contractor crews who worked through the night.
National-level groups, like the American Red Cross, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Team Rubicon, and the Salvation Army, can and often do provide help in very large disasters by deploying volunteers from around the country and, in some cases, providing assistance directly to disaster survivors.
Disaster recovery starts and ends with each affected person. Unfortunately, not all of us have a strong personal support network. Age, illness, disability, as well as being a caregiver to another person, or being away from family and friends, are all challenges that can make facing a disaster very difficult. Our personal support network affects how we recover, and our first lines of defense are our insurance and savings.
Lastly, the role of government in a disaster is to provide for public safety on a large scale and to help guide emergency assistance resources to communities as they begin the long road to disaster recovery. Most government-backed programs provide assistance indirectly — funds flow, for the most part, from the top down.
Federal dollars go first to the state and then are passed on to municipal and county governments, and in some cases to nonprofit organizations that provide government-like services such as our volunteer fire departments. These programs help communities with the costs of debris removal, reimburse unbudgeted disaster overtime costs, and help to fund reconstruction of damaged public buildings and infrastructure.
For individuals and businesses, disaster loan programs like those offered by the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide an important safety net, especially for businesses and homeowners who can’t easily access traditional loans.
Ultimately, FEMA programs are the last line of defense for uninsured individuals and homeowners. It is important to understand that FEMA’s assistance is not designed to “make you whole” after a disaster. There are caps on the amount of FEMA assistance available, and the typical amount paid to a homeowner in a disaster is usually less than $10,000, with an average payout of around $3,000.
The FEMA program is very helpful for those who qualify, but no one should count on it. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is only available in the largest, most devastating disasters.
Remember, government doesn’t connect with people — people connect with people. The preparedness of our people is the real measure of Alabama’s preparedness. Are you ready?
