Given this year’s late Thanksgiving, the Christmas shopping season is already well underway, but it begins in earnest in just a few days.
Friday is Black Friday, traditionally America’s busiest shopping day of the year. Black Friday is now such a phenomenon, it’s observed in countries that don’t even celebrate Thanksgiving. Explaining it to its readers this week, The Telegraph newspaper, based in Great Britain, noted Black Friday is now a thing not only in the U.S. and Britain, but in Brazil, India, France, Norway, Romania and Germany.
The following Monday is “Cyber Monday,” when online retailers offer some of their biggest sales. Cyber Monday used to be a black hole for Alabama’s state and local governments, which saw no sales tax windfall.
That changed when the state of Alabama started collecting sales taxes on online sales made here by out-of-state retailers, but not everyone is reaping the benefits, as most city and county governments are keeping to themselves tax revenue that would go to local school systems if collected by local stores.
That is an oversight the state Legislature should address.
And in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.
On Saturday, our friends and neighbors who run many of the small businesses that are the lifeblood of any city or small town will be opening their doors extra hours and offering bargains on rare items you can’t find necessarily at larger chain stores.
When you support small business, you’re supporting not only people you know, but stores that help give their communities their unique flavor and charm. You also support the businesses that create the bulk of America’s jobs.
There is some irony in the fact that Small Businesses Saturday was started in 2010 by a big business: American Express. Irony aside, however, it’s a day that puts the focus on shopping at locally owned brick-and-mortar retailers, and this year’s event is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.
And like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is an idea that’s starting to catch on outside the U.S. The first Small Business Saturday UK took place in Britain in 2013.
“Small businesses continue to serve as the backbone of Alabama’s economy, as well as a staple to the character and charm that make our state so special to call home,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement proclaiming this year’s Small Business Saturday.
So, remember when shopping for the perfect gifts for your loved ones, your patronage is also a welcome gift to the retailers and other business owners who also call your town “home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.