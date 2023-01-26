The arts are often the first thing cut when schools are forced to cut back. Even during flush times, arts classes can become an afterthought.
Yet with an information-based economy increasingly reliant on creativity, the arts are arguably more important than ever, not just in terms of art for art’s sake but as part of a business climate that values inspiration, design and creativity.
That’s where a new partnership, announced earlier this month, between Decatur City Schools and Calhoun Community College comes in.
The two are joining forces to offer a new dual enrollment Fine Arts Academy at the Alabama Center for the Arts where high school students will be able to earn college credits in areas such as studio art, music and theater.
“We want to make sure students are able to get fine arts education as they need it,” Donna Estill, Calhoun’s dean of humanities and social sciences and interim chief academic officer, told The Daily earlier this month. “We are offering some classes where students will have a place to get fine arts education and they’ll get college credit for the courses as well.”
Estill expects the program to start with a focus on the visual arts, such as drawing and composition, but it could add other subject areas offered at the Alabama Center for the Arts as needed. Those could include graphic design, digital photography, video production and animation.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas recognizes arts education as a need the state often overlooks.
“The state doesn’t do the greatest (job) of funding the fine arts, so this was a way that we could combine resources and work together and also get kids dual enrollment credit at the same time,” Douglas told The Daily.
The effort is also part of a larger partnership between local schools and Calhoun to expand dual enrollment, allowing students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously, which can save them time and money.
As of last fall, 1,400 high school students were taking dual enrollment courses at Calhoun, with 829 taking core academic courses and 571 taking career tech courses. That was up from the fall of 2017, when the college had 732 high school students in dual enrollment, with 327 pursuing both core academics and career tech and 405 just pursuing core academics.
“Here in our area, dual enrollment has definitely become an increasingly popular option for students,” Gwen Baker, director of dual enrollment at Calhoun, told The Daily last November. “It’s a great way to get a start on their college education and it’s a great way to do some career exploration. It’s also a good way to get college credits in high school and to have experience with the college rigor while they’re still in high school.”
The fine arts dual enrollment program is scheduled to get underway this fall with 40 students from Decatur City Schools, 20 each from Austin and Decatur high schools, according to Douglas.
Even if participants in the program don’t go into an arts-focused career, an arts education is good on its own terms, and in terms of stimulating creativity.
Decatur City Schools and Calhoun are meeting an important need.
