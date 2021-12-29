The phrase “he’s a scholar and a gentleman” has been part of the English vernacular for at least 400 years.
Originally, it meant just what it said. In more recent times, it’s been a way of saying “thank you” to someone who has done you a favor: “You’re a scholar and a gentleman.”
It’s also a fitting description of Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson, who died Sunday at the age of 92 in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Edward O. Wilson was born in 1929 in Birmingham. An only child whose parents divorced when he was young, he moved around a lot in his early years. One of those stops was in Decatur, where he attended Decatur High.
He always had a love of nature, but when he lost full use of one of his eyes in a freak fishing accident, leaving him with 20/10 vision, he decided to study something small: ants.
During his long career, Wilson identified and described at least 400 species of ants. He is also credited with being the first person to identify — while living in Mobile — the invasive fire ants that are now such a pest in the South after arriving on ships from South America.
“I believe I was the first to find that ant in the U.S., certainly the first to study it in any detail,” Wilson told American Entomologist in 2014.
But if Wilson’s interests and scientific contributions started small, they didn’t stay small. They extended to the state of the environment, what it means to be human and to the nature of scientific inquiry itself.
In 1975, he published the book “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he argued that just as human physical characteristics are the result of a long process of evolution, so too is human behavior. Wilson’s arguments and evidence in “Sociobiology” helped give birth to a new scientific discipline — evolutionary psychology, the implications of which are still the subject of heated debate today.
With the release of “Sociobiology,” Wilson became the target of vicious attacks that tried to link any attempt to study the biological basis of human behavior with racism, sexism and even Nazism — the dreaded “isms” invoked now to stifle all manner of debate. When speaking at one conference, a protester poured water on Wilson while other protesters chanted, “You’re all wet.”
Wilson took pride in pursuing the evidence wherever it led, in spite of such attacks — even when they came from Harvard colleagues.
Some of the worst attacks came from Harvard paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould, a gifted writer and popularizer of evolutionary theory who nevertheless often let ideology get in his way. For Gould, who died in 2002, and many others on the political left, the idea there might be such a thing as human nature at all — that humans are not infinitely malleable — was a major stumbling block to their Marxist utopia at the end of the rainbow.
Wilson, for his part, likened Gould to a squid: When attacked he “escapes in a cloud of ink.”
But otherwise, Wilson is remembered by almost all as a gracious individual and indispensable scholar. He was also a dedicated conservationist, deeply concerned with the fate of our natural environment.
In his 1998 book “Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge,” Wilson turned to the big picture, laying out a case for how all knowledge from various and diverse sciences might be united with knowledge from the humanities. It’s a hint at a sort of theory of everything.
It all began with ants scurrying about in the red clay of Alabama. And from that clay, Wilson tended a body of scholarship that has helped us better understand the world and ourselves — and will hopefully help us take better care of both.
