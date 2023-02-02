About 80 inmates statewide were released early from Alabama prisons Tuesday under a 2021 law that passed the state Legislature with broad support.
The inmates, who are just some of the nearly 400 eligible under the law, have been convicted of crimes ranging from nonviolent offenses, such as theft, to murder. Inmates convicted of sex crimes involving children are not eligible for release under the law. None are leaving confinement more than 12 months early. Some are getting out of prison only a couple of months early.
All inmates released early under the law will have to wear ankle monitors and be subject to supervision by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles until the term of their prison sentence is up.
The purpose of all of this is twofold. First, it is meant to help relieve overcrowding in the state’s dangerously overcrowded prisons, which are the subject of a federal lawsuit concerning violence, understaffing and inhumane conditions.
Second, by releasing the inmates early but with supervision for the remainder of their sentence, the law’s supporters hope to better acclimate the offenders to society and reduce recidivism.
Republican Rep. Jim Hill, a former circuit judge who sponsored the 2021 law, said he believes the measure enhances public safety because inmates will be followed for a period of time, instead of being released from prison unsupervised when their sentences end.
“I see this as an opportunity to follow individuals who have been in prison for a period of time before we completely release them to no supervision whatsoever,” Hill said.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 11 inmates convicted of crimes in Morgan County — including one convicted of murder — are among the 369 inmates scheduled for early release.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who has never met any criminal justice or prison reform he liked, opposed the 2021 law and on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the release of inmates until all victims of the crimes for which the inmates were found guilty were notified.
Like most of Marshall’s legal filings, this, too, was pointless. The judge in the case denied Marshall’s request for a temporary restraining order, while Corrections Commissioner John Hamm stated that no inmates would be released until their victims were notified, as required under the 2021 law.
It is only a matter of time, of course, until someone released under this law commits a crime during the period before their sentence expires. Marshall and other tough-on-crime politicians will likely point to that as evidence they were right and the law should be repealed.
We doubt someone who returns to crime a few months early, while under state supervision, planned to live a life on the straight and narrow if only they had served their full sentence incarcerated. But if the law’s supporters are right, fewer convicted criminals overall will return to crime if they’re released early and supervised than if they’re released with no supervision after having served their full sentence.
Alabama has one of the largest prison populations per capita in the nation. Doing things Marshall’s way hasn’t worked. It’s time for something new.
