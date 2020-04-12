Today, Christians around the globe mark what for most is the most important day on the Christian calendar. But this year’s Easter observances come at a strange and difficult time.
Churches that would normally be full will be empty. Congregations that would normally come together in fellowship will be apart. Families that might gather for special meals will remain scattered. And children who might indulge in the Easter custom of hunting hidden eggs with their friends and relatives will stay in their own backyards — if they live somewhere with a backyard.
The new coronavirus has changed how Christians celebrate Easter, just as it has changed how Jews celebrate Passover, and just as it has changed the lives of nearly everyone, regardless of race, sex, politics or religion.
We may be separated by physical distance in order to protect ourselves, our loved ones and even strangers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are finding ways to come together in spirit.
The 21st century technological miracle of the internet and social media allows us to keep in touch with friends and relatives when we otherwise would not be able to do so. Funny to think that just a few months ago, social media was the bogeyman for creating social strife, and opportunistic politicians were looking for ways to rein it in. Now, social media is part of the glue keeping us together. You may even be reading this through a link followed on social media.
Ministers may see empty pews, but they are delivering their Easter sermons to their brothers and sisters watching at home. St. Peter’s Square in Rome may be empty, but 11 million people nevertheless watched Pope Francis’ Good Friday blessing. A Decatur family that normally gathers for a special meal on Easter night is gathering virtually via a Facebook app. In ways large and small, people all over the world are staying in touch and hearing the Easter message.
And what is the Easter message?
“Now on the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they, and certain other women with them, came to the tomb bringing the spices which they had prepared. But they found the stone rolled away from the tomb. Then they went in and did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. And it happened, as they were greatly perplexed about this, that behold, two men stood by them in shining garments. Then, as they were afraid and bowed their faces to the earth, they said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen!’ ”
For Christians, the message that Jesus is not among the dead, but risen, is the linchpin of the gospel. It is the hope of rebirth.
At this time, in the midst of the greatest crisis America has faced since World War II and one of the greatest the world has seen since then, the prospect of rebirth takes on many meanings. It retains its spiritual meaning, especially for those who have lost or will yet lose loved ones to the coronavirus. But it has another meaning as well.
We, as individuals, as Americans and as residents of this gleaming blue marble in space will endure. People have gotten through worse disasters, although not without scars. We may come through scarred as well, but getting through this is not in question.
We will return to our lives and rebuild, and perhaps be wiser for the experience. In this season of rebirth, we can look forward to our own rebirth.
The world around us knows this. Plants are flowering, chicks are hatching and life is returning after a gray, soggy winter. We shall return, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.