As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said before last week’s midterm elections, candidate quality matters.
If McConnell remains minority leader, it’s because Republicans found that out the hard way. As of now, the exact partisan composition of the U.S. House and Senate remains up in the air, as Arizona continues to count votes and Georgia prepares for yet another December runoff. But by most measures, the election shouldn’t have been that close.
Inflation and the economy were the foremost issues on voters’ minds, and historically the party that controls the White House usually loses seats in Congress during the midterm election. The 2022 election was the Republicans to lose — and they did their best to lose it.
Republicans who ran on their records and steered away from election conspiracies did well. One need look only at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cruised to reelection by roughly 20 percentage points and may have shifted Florida from swing state to solid Republican in the process. DeSantis ran on having kept Florida mostly open during COVID and his hands-on response to Hurricane Ian.
Next door in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won easy victories. Both resisted former President Donald Trump’s pressure to “find the votes” that would deliver him Georgia in the 2020 presidential election. This year, Raffensperger won reelection by the largest margin of any statewide candidate in Georgia.
Meanwhile, Herschel Walker, Trump’s hand-picked candidate, trailed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, which will be decided with another vote in December.
Walker, who has been dogged by questions about his ethics, mental fitness and even the number of children he has, is a bad candidate. Trump has a knack for picking bad candidates. In Pennsylvania, television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Trump backed because of Oz’s TV notoriety and for no other reason, lost the Senate race to John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during the campaign and attempted to cover up its severity. It takes a really bad candidate to lose to another bad candidate, but Oz was bad enough.
Trump’s only real win last week was J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Senate race, yet Trump’s name was noticeably absent from the long list of people Vance thanked on election night. Vance, who was anti-Trump before he was pro-Trump, shifts with the winds, and the winds for Trump are not favorable.
From coast to coast, in all but the most solidly Republican states — like Alabama — normal Republicans won while Republicans who embraced Trump, his election fantasies and other conspiracy theories like QAnon, lost.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race should be a real wake-up call for Republicans. At present, it’s too close to call, but no one, not even Democrats, expected the conspiracy-promoting Boebert to be vulnerable. It turns out she was, which has made the Republicans’ efforts to take control of the House all the more difficult.
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has said GOP primary voters aren’t really voting for ideology or principles. Instead, he said, they are “voting for the craziest son of a bitch in the race.” That’s not a flattering way to talk about your own supporters, but there’s truth to it. But what works in the primary appears to have gotten old with general election voters. There are limits to how crazy a successful candidate can be.
Republicans should have learned that lesson from Roy Moore, whose loss cost them a safe Senate seat in Alabama for two years.
When it comes to party primaries, the lesson of 2022 is that primary voters should ask one question above all others of their prospective nominees: “Can you just be normal?”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.