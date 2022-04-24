If Rip Van Winkle had fallen to sleep in Decatur 20 years ago and woke up today, he would be mightily confused.
He might start by strolling through downtown, a place he remembered as being dark and dusty, cluttered with boarded-up buildings and a commercial sector that consisted largely of shadowy figures on neglected street corners. Instead, today, he would see a vibrant downtown focused on the arts and about to be enhanced by a hotel, parking garage and college dorms.
He might then trudge up what he expected to be a nearly empty Sixth Avenue as he searched for his favorite payday loan establishment. En route he would see that the old grocery store is being replaced by glitzy bank headquarters, that most loan sharks have given way to respectable retail establishments and office buildings, and that the once-sad intersection with Beltline is packed with retail options.
If, in a desperate attempt to determine if he was really in Decatur, he hiked to the farmland he remembered in Southeast or Southwest Decatur, he would be shocked to see newly built houses with more under construction and a collection of hotels that would have been entirely unnecessary when his doze began. A return to the river would reveal condominiums, another subdivision going up, Ingalls Harbor, a large pavilion and yet more hotels.
Notwithstanding the familiar street signs, poor Van Winkle would no doubt conclude he had spent his 20 years sleep walking to another town, because surely this is not the Decatur he remembers.
The changes in Decatur over the last two decades, or even one, are indeed striking. And the changes over the next five years, based on construction workers and cranes that are now ubiquitous in much of the city, will be almost as dramatic.
For some, the changes are bittersweet. As a city we have for more than two decades hoped for growth in the abstract. But with growth comes a little pain. Increased traffic resulted in the widening of the Beltline and the U.S. 31 bridge, but a quick trip across town is no longer that quick.
Developers who looked askance at Decatur a decade or two ago now are lining up to build houses, town homes and apartments. And, like Van Winkle, longtime residents are a bit horrified that the view out their window of a cotton field is being replaced by new residences, more people and more cars.
However much we desired growth, the process of growing is not entirely pleasant, and more discomfort is likely. This largely blue-collar town of two decades ago, populated by people who generally shared the same worldview, will increasingly be home to highly educated young professionals with crazy ideas on everything from gender to environment to equality. Delphi and Wolverine Tube retirees will jostle for groceries with engineers and executives driving ostentatious electric cars and sporting fancy post-graduate degrees.
For all the friction this will entail, despite the supplanting of some comfortable old ways with new, this is a dramatic success story. With growth comes opportunity, both for longtime residents and newcomers. Our children, once counting the days before they could leave Decatur for greener pastures, will increasingly see the same sprouts of green that are attracting incoming residents. Complaints that “there’s nothing to do here,” are quickly being overwhelmed with a plethora of options in the arts, shopping and restaurants.
Welcome to the new Decatur. It’s still a good place to raise a family, but now it is much more.
