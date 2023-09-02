When it comes to abortion, the long arm of the law extends far beyond state lines, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
According to a court filing in a lawsuit brought by abortion rights groups, the AG’s office says it has the authority to prosecute anyone who aids a woman in traveling to another state, where abortion is legal, to obtain the procedure.
“Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office made the assertion in a Monday motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an abortion assistance fund and others arguing such prosecutions would be unconstitutional,” The Associated Press reported Thursday.
The AG’s office argues in the filing that, “An elective abortion performed in Alabama would be a criminal offense; thus, a conspiracy formed in the State to have that same act performed outside the State is illegal.”
That is not the answer abortion rights groups want to hear, but it is the clarification they were seeking in filing the suit in the first place. Groups like the Yellowhammer Fund, which provided financial assistance to low-income abortion patients and stopped doing so because of worries about prosecution, are indeed potential targets for the AG’s office.
Whatever one’s view of abortion and its legality, the argument Marshall is putting forward goes much further. It, in effect, tries to apply Alabama law to the rest of the nation.
According to the Yellowhammer Fund’s original complaint, Marshall laid out his position on Mobile radio host Jeff Poor’s show.
“If someone was promoting themselves out as a funder of abortion out of state, then that is potentially criminally actionable for us,” Marshall said, “And so, one thing we will do in working with local law enforcement and prosecutors is making sure that we fully implement this law.”
Marshall admitted that there is nothing in Alabama’s law that prevents a woman from leaving Alabama to obtain an abortion but said any group funding out-of-state abortion travel “is something we are going to look at closely.”
We expect the courts to look at this closely, too, and indeed they already have. In February, in the case of Fund Texas Choice v. Paxton, the court seemed to draw a distinction between fundraising for illegal activities and funding for legal activities — and as Marshall noted, a woman leaving the state for an abortion is still legal under Alabama law.
Thus, observes UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh, “the court concluded that the fundraising was aimed at supporting legal conduct (since out-of-state abortions aren’t legally forbidden by Texas law), and the [U.S. Supreme Court] has indeed treated fundraising for legal causes as constitutionally protected.”
We also wonder how far Marshall’s logic might go. Most gambling is illegal in Alabama. Does that make chartering a bus in Alabama to take people to the casinos in Tunica, Mississippi, a criminal conspiracy? What about paying for patients in Alabama to go to other states for access to medical marijuana, while Alabama’s own medical marijuana plan remains stalled? Is that a criminal conspiracy?
If the AG’s office’s argument were to prevail, it could open the door for all sorts of politically motivated legal mischief. We think that should give even the most ardent abortion opponents pause.
