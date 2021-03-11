Alabama’s leading health organizations have joined together to recommend Alabamians get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting the vaccine can help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has affected the lives of almost every Alabamian.
“COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective for men and women regardless of age or racial and ethnic group,” said Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer. “We strongly recommend that adults protect themselves, their family, coworkers, friends, and community from severe illness and death by getting vaccinated when they are eligible.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the Alabama Pharmacy Association, the Alabama Medicaid Agency, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama have jointly issued statements supporting the vaccines’ effectiveness and safety.
“The public’s uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine is unparalleled,” said Dr. John Meigs, president, Medical Association of the State of Alabama. “Around 39% of Americans say they probably or definitely would not get a coronavirus vaccine.
“A top concern appears to be how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed. The first vaccines were distributed to the public in less than one year. While there is an element of ‘wait and see’ to evaluate the full effectiveness of the vaccines, here is what we know so far: The available vaccines are up to 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, and the majority of side effects are very minor. We can start to renew the trust in our health care system now by shutting down divisive rhetoric and focusing on science.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine safety is a top priority. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines safely and with few side effects.
“Through vaccination, we not only protect ourselves, but everyone around us,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president, Alabama Hospital Association. “These vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history and represent our best chance for the state and nation to return to a sense of normalcy.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is providing 100% coverage for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines during the government’s phased-in vaccine distribution. Blue Cross members on individual, Medicare and almost all employer health plans will be able to receive an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine without having to pay any out-of-pocket expenses.
“We want to make sure our members have access to the COVID-19 vaccines without cost being an obstacle,” said Tim Vines, president and CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
By taking preventive measures for protection, Alabamians can help end the pandemic in our state and nationwide. Along with getting the vaccine, continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
For information on eligibility, vaccine safety, and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ALCovidVaccine.gov. For appointments, the public can also call 1-855-566-5333.
