Alabama’s elected officials are proud of the state’s system of capital punishment.
What other conclusion, after all, can one draw from the press statements they issue every time the state carries out an execution?
Yet while Alabama’s elected leaders support capital punishment, they also carry it out behind an iron curtain of secrecy.
The execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. on July 28 is just the latest example.
James was convicted of capital murder in the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend, despite the pleas of the former girlfriend’s family, which has sought to have James’ death sentence commuted.
Gov. Kay Ivey said that while she considers the feelings of the victim’s family and loved ones, she “must always fulfill our responsibility to the law, to public safety and to justice.”
In practice, this means Ivey never really considers the feelings of victims’ families or loved ones, despite all of the Republican rhetoric about the rights of crime victims.
Regardless, it is not the fact of James’ execution that is so troubling as the manner, which should give pause even to the staunchest defenders of capital punishment.
The state carried out James’ execution more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. Despite the unusual delay the Alabama Department of Corrections said there was nothing unusual about the execution.
News media and other observers were not witnesses to what happened before James was strapped down for lethal injection. Alabama’s secrecy regimen is so strict even observers are allowed to watch little of the execution process.
In this case, there is indication the process started to go wrong before the observers arrived at the death chamber. First two female reporters were subject to checks for dress code violations beforehand, something they say had never been an issue before. By the time these issues were resolved, the reporters and other observers arrived at the death chamber more than a half hour late.
And yet the process was still running late. An execution that was supposed to take place at 6 p.m. didn’t start until 9 p.m.
When it did, James made no statement and was unresponsive throughout. A subsequent private autopsy, detailed by Elizabeth Bruenig in The Atlantic magazine, indicates James’ unresponsiveness may not have been voluntary.
“James, it appeared, had suffered a long death,” Bruenig writes. “The state seems to have attempted to insert IV catheters into each of his hands just above the knuckles, resulting in broad smears of violet bruising. Then it looked as though the execution team had tried again, forcing needles into each of his wrists, with the same bleeding beneath the skin and the same indigo mottling around the puncture wounds.”
The state has not released its own autopsy results, citing an ongoing internal review.
This is not the first time an execution in Alabama’s death chamber has gone wrong. But in the face of such incidents — as well as a drop in support nationally for capital punishment, which has led to drug companies refusing to provide the drugs necessary to carry out lethal injections — the state of Alabama has become even more secretive.
If the death penalty is necessary and proper, and if it is so popular with Alabama voters, then there is no reason for the process to be treated with the sort of secrecy normally reserved for things that are embarrassing or shameful.
What are Alabama’s elected officials afraid of? That public opinion even here in Alabama might turn against capital punishment if voters could actually see the entire process for what it is?
