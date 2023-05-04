Streaming live video to the internet is so easy a child can do it. Or maybe we should say, given how readily most children take to the digital frontier, it’s so easy an adult can do it.
If video quality is no issue, all it takes is a mobile phone and a social media account. Professional-quality livestreaming technology, meanwhile, is within reach of most elementary school audiovisual clubs.
So there’s really no excuse for all government boards not to have their proceedings streaming live, publicly, on the internet for all to see. Yet not all city boards in Decatur are streaming their meetings.
Decatur’s newly constituted Architectural Review Board, which reviews requests to change the exterior of homes in the city’s two historic districts, voted 2-1 in its inaugural meeting April 13 not to livestream its meetings.
Both of the city’s historic districts are in City Council District 2, represented by Councilman Kyle Pike.
“A lot of people in my district reached out and said they wish the (Architectural Review Board) would livestream,” Pike said. “You’re simply just providing transparency.”
Pike said he hopes the board reconsiders its decision at its next meeting, May 11.
There is a case to be made that all city boards with a governing function rather than merely an advisory function should stream their meetings on the internet. That would exclude boards like the Parks and Recreation and Decatur Public Library boards, which have no real powers. But it would include boards like the Architectural Review Board and the Personnel Board.
The City Council has set a good example by streaming all of its meetings since the COVID pandemic, when livestreaming public meetings through platforms like YouTube and Facebook became common, partly due to a liberalization of public meeting rules implemented through executive orders by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The pandemic is over, but the council has continued streaming its meetings, which is a great help for residents who are unable to attend in person.
The cost to taxpayers is negligible. Pike said the city pays only $100 a year to stream video on YouTube and Facebook. The main expense is using Information Technology employees to operate the equipment for a couple of hours.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he tried unsuccessfully in 2021 to get the Personnel Board to livestream its meetings.
“All of our meetings need to be livestreamed,” Jackson said. “We need to keep our public in touch with the things we do as much as we possibly can. They need to be livestreamed — not one of them, not two of them, but all of our meetings need to be livestreamed.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters says he doesn’t think the Personnel Board should livestream its meetings “because of the personnel matters they discuss, and I realize that’s kind of hypocritical.” Personnel Board chairman Harold Gilmer is also reluctant to livestream the meetings.
But streaming a meeting doesn’t prevent a board from going into a private session to discuss name and character, or other issues that can be discussed in executive session under the law. Meanwhile, personnel matters are often those of the greatest public interest, and not all of those discussions can or should take place in private.
In short, we have the technology. All of Decatur’s governing boards can stream their meetings online for public convenience, and do so for little cost.
Maybe it’s time for the City Council to pass an ordinance requiring that all governing boards stream their public meetings.
