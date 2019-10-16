Ivey completes treatments
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday she has successfully completed radiation treatments for the cancerous spot discovered on her lungs during a routine exam last month.
Her office issued a statement saying her doctor expects her to have a full recovery.
The key in this case was early detection.
“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early,” Ivey said.
That is a message many are trying to get across in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And it goes to show that while we focus especially on breast cancer during October, there are other cancers as well, affecting women and men, old and young, black and white.
Ivey’s case is an example of how early detection helps save lives.
Perhaps it can also be an example to state lawmakers when they consider their spending priorities in the next legislative session.
President Donald Trump just can’t stop slamming his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions.
In a softball interview excerpted by The Daily Caller from a new book by Trump’s former adviser Sebastian Gorka, the president made it clear he has never forgiven Sessions for recusing himself from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general. Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster,” Trump said. “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”
Just a quick reminder: Sessions recused himself from the investigation because he was required to do so by law. He didn’t actually have a choice in the matter, apart from defying the law and daring someone to sue him over it.
Granted, that is exactly what Sessions’ former boss has done with regard to the House of Representatives’ impeachment probe.
Sessions’ moment of Zen
President Trump demands loyalty from his subordinates no matter what, but he rarely displays loyalty in return.
For his part, when asked about Trump’s remarks, Sessions told The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott, “I don’t have any comment on that — I just haven’t wanted to get drawn into any of that.” And that he was just enjoying a “beautiful Alabama October day.”
We could give a “thumbs down” to the president over this. Instead, we’ll give a “thumbs up” to Sessions for his moment of Zen.
More than a building
Supporters of the Athens-Limestone Public Library took their cause to the Limestone County Commission last week, asking that the commission restore funding it cut from the library for fiscal 2020.
Commissioners may be getting the message, with some saying they could look at adjusting funding later in the year.
It’s not much, but it’s a start, and library supporters made their case that the library is more than a building with books; it’s a central hub of the community.
